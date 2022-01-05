Accolades poured in this week for New Braunfels civil rights leader Henry Earl Ford Sr., who passed away following a series of illnesses Sunday, two days after celebrating his 73rd birthday.
Ford and his wife Gloria arrived in New Braunfels after Hurricane Katrina devastated their native New Orleans in 2005. Seeing local schools in session on the national Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, they and others founded the New Braunfels MLK Association Inc., which staged the first annual march honoring the late civil rights crusader in 2016.
“He was a good husband who always put me first,” Gloria Ford said Tuesday of their 27-year marriage. “Even when he was so sick and didn’t feel well at all, he would be up trying to fix my breakfast. I would be trying to take care of him, and he was trying to take care of me.”
“There was one promise he never fulfilled — and I don’t hold it against him because of two back surgeries and two hip replacements — we never got to go dancing.”
Instead, Henry Ford performed his magic, not on a ballroom floor but in the city of New Braunfels. Funny and serious at the same time, he never wavered in promoting racial harmony and wore himself out trying to see that dream achieved.
“Henry was a bright light in a world that can sometimes seem dark. I find myself bursting into tears every time I think of him no longer with us,” Kathleen Krueger, NB MLK, Jr. Association board member and secretary said. “His vision to create an MLK, Jr. march in New Braunfels was born out of his deep faith and a sincere belief in the power of love to bring people together, despite seeming differences. He was firm in his insistence that the march remain non-political, non-commercial, family-friendly, and laser-focused on simply honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.”
Creating the March
Ford wondered why he had to go to nearby Seguin to attend tributes to King, who was gunned down by a sniper April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. After seeing a high school student petitioning his school district to observe the King holiday, he organized the MLK March and formed the MLK Association.
In 2018, Ford said he was he’s surprised it took so long for an MLK March in New Braunfels.
“I have no idea why nobody had done this before,” he said. “When you find an answer for that, please let me know.”
Ford credited all MLK Association members in making the march a reality, and the organization established other community events that now educate youths on civil rights history and a forum to discuss racial issues.
“I will miss Henry. He was my friend; my brother and I was his sister – a sign of respect in Black culture, I learned,” said Susan Tate, an attorney and MLK Association co-founder and member. “We disagreed but agreed more; we learned from each other.
“When I became discouraged by what I perceived as a lack of response to the importance of Dr. King and his legacy, it was Henry’s passion that kept me working toward our goals. And, I will keep working — I promised Henry that I would.”
After Katrina
Henry and Gloria Ford didn’t intend to stay in New Braunfels but wanted to return to New Orleans, where Gloria had been a nurse and Henry a service technician at Sears. With their home devastated by floodwaters, Henry briefly returned to New Orleans while Gloria stayed in New Braunfels, where members of Oakwood Church eased their decision to relocate.
“Just to sit with them and have them talk with me was bigger than the financial blessing,” Ford said of conversations with those in the Oakwood congregation. “To have someone to just sit and talk with me … that really lifted my spirits.
“It was a good move for us – we lost everything we had but we gained twice as much. So many people reached out to us when we first got here. Oakwood was a true blessing to us, and they still are.”
Ford was recognized for his efforts to improve local race relations when the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce honored him with its 2017 Chair of the Board Award.
“He was a man of passion with an unapologetic love for doing things right to aid and benefit others and improve their quality of life,” said Bishop Michael Franklin, MLK Association president. “He was certainly a man of faith. We got along very well – we would often talk about the goodness of the Lord and always encouraged each other.”
Overcoming division
In 2020 a series of events divided the community, including a flag-dragging incident that drew the ire of Ford and Franklin, who likened it to the death of James Byrd Jr. in Jasper in 1998.
Ford told TV interviewers it represented “racism we don’t need that here in New Braunfels,” and the Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil at the Main Plaza on June 11 brought together a host of community leaders who denounced racism.
The MLK Association joined Mayor Rusty Brockman and other civic and non-profit leaders to create the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness Forum, or IDEA Forum, which examines racial, economic and social inequities and promotes dialogue, cooperation and solutions for problems facing all groups.
“Sometimes, people can be blessed with new people coming into the community and Mr. Ford and his wife were among them,” Brockman recalled. “They were a blessing to not only the city, but our entire region.
“He had no problem telling you how the cow ate the cabbage but in a very respectful way. He shared his life experiences with our community – the entire community. He was not only a proponent in starting the association and parade, but also so many other things that opened up the lines of communication.”
That effort extended to include the gay community.
“New Braunfels lost a true beacon of light and hope with the passing of Mr. Ford,” said Aja Edwards, former city council member and current Riverside Pride president. “The work he did founding the New Braunfels MLK March and his faithful service to the MLK Association and our community as a whole will live on.
“His contributions to the IDEA Forum, which includes diversity in all areas, embodied the spirit of King, who said ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.’
“While the struggles surrounding racial justice are not the same as the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community, Riverside Pride mourns alongside our BIPOC community and sends our deepest condolences to his wife Gloria, family and friends.”
His legacy
Ford joked his only other problem was finding real New Orleans food in Texas, which led him and Gloria on drives to try out restaurants, especially his favorite — red beans and rice.
“We will miss so many things about Henry. His sense of humor, his good-natured teasing, even the Cajun food he would sometimes bring to meetings,” Krueger said. “But, especially, we will miss his kind heart and soul that lifted us higher and made us better people.”
Ford’s final years saw him chronicle notable local black events and personalities in the Herald-Zeitung during Black History Month in February. His column from Feb. 24, 2019, outlined his hopes for New Braunfels and the nation.
“It has been my honor to work with citizens who are deeply committed to doing the right things to make New Braunfels a better place. We live here because this is the kind of community that we all want to live and raise our families in,” he wrote. “I look forward to being part of the work that continues that legacy and helps all residents feel respected, cherished, and valued in our community.
“We need to be able to face the past, come together as truly one nation under God, and work and live for a much better United States of America. As we look back on the injustice and hatred blacks suffered, we can be proud of how far we have come. Even though we have come a long way, and we can’t change the past, we still have a long way to go.
“Together with all Americans working for true justice and equal rights, we can overcome.”
Services for Ford include a visitation from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, and a memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood Church, 2154 Loop 337 in New Braunfels. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Ford family can be expressed at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.