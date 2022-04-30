Former U.S. Ambassador and Senator Robert Charles Krueger passed away at home in New Braunfels this morning with his wife Kathleen at his side.
This city's favorite political son, Krueger, 86, was known to all by his informal name Bob and for a political outlook borne of a time when participants in the political arena prided themselves on their fellowship and ability to work across the aisle with colleagues of any party.
Survivors include Kathleen Krueger, wife of 39 years, daughters Mariana, 33, of Austin, Sarah 32, with husband Will Robinson and 4-month-old daughter Brooks of Durham, N.C., son Christian, 26 and fiancée Marion Lewis of Austin.
The family reports cause of death as congestive heart failure.
Funeral arrangements were pending Saturday.
Born in New Braunfels on Sept. 19, 1935, Krueger was a renaissance man and product of local schools who had a lifelong career of learning and academics and is a published author. He graduated Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree, received his M.A. at Duke University in Durham, N.C., in 1958; a master's of literature and doctorate degree at Merton College of Oxford University in England in 1961-64; a doctorate of literature at St. Thomas University in Houston in 1977; and a doctorate in public service from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Penn., in 2003.
Krueger was associate professor of English, Vice Provost and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Duke University through 1973; professor of business and government affairs at the University of Texas, Austin, in 1985-96; professor of pubic affairs at Rice University, Houston,1986-88; visiting research fellow, Merton College of Oxford University, 2000; and distinguished visiting professor, Texas State University in San Marcos and at the University of Texas from 2002-2005.
Around and during stints maintaining careers as a college professor, public servant, consultant and local, state and nationally renowned Democrat, Krueger engaged in business around New Braunfels where he became board chairman of its one-time largest employer, Comal Hosiery Mills.
He was a state senator, Texas Railroad Commissioner from 1991-93 and two-term U.S. Congressman, 1975-79.
In 1979, he was named Ambassador at Large and Coordinator for Mexican Affairs, a post he served in through1981, by President Jimmy Carter.
In January, 1993, Krueger was appointed Democrat U.S. Senator to fill the unfinished term of Lloyd Bentsen, who had resigned to accept appointment as in President Bill Clinton's cabinet as Secretary of the Treasury. Krueger served through June,1993 when he was unsuccessful in a run to fill out the remainder of Bentsen's term against Republican Kay Bailey Hutchison.
Clinton appointed Krueger as ambassador to Burundi in 1994, country embroiled in civil war and genocide — a post where Krueger's family originally was not allowed to join him because of the danger. Krueger held this post until 1996 after his convoy was attacked near the Zaire border by unidentified AK-47-wielding gunmen.
Krueger was evacuated from the scene of the evening ambush by a United Nations helicopter. One Organization of African Unity military observer was killed and several other people were injured in the action.
But ordered back to the United States, Krueger's service in Africa was not over.
From 1996-99, Krueger served as Ambassador to Botswana and as special representative of the U.S. Secretary of state to the 14 countries of the Southern African Development Community, a post he held from 1998-2000.
