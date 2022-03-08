Comal County, closing in on finishing the last of its major construction projects, allocated another $300,000 toward their finish last week.
County commissioners approved the move prior to this week’s additional costs for the sheriff’s office renovation. The $12.4 million renovation of the Fellers Law Enforcement Center on West San Antonio Street was on track to being completed in early May.
On Thursday, commissioners will consider approving a change order allocating $29,868 in groundwater mitigation and exterior painting costs and another $333,417 for two major revisions that will add 34 more days to complete both project phases.
The county was already within $30,000 of exhausting its $592,000 project contingency.
The total change order submitted by SpawGlass Contractors will increase the overall project cost to $12.768 million, and delay the date of substantial completion from May 8 to June 11.
Commissioners last week allocated $15,400 more for electrical work associated with the Countywide Radio Project, $26,600 for increased costs of mobile radios and $2,600 for coffee brewers for the CCSO training room.
Also last week, County Judge Sherman Krause presented certificates to employees celebrating service milestones with the county.
Voter Registrar Donna Dandridge was the lone 30-year honoree. Twenty-year honorees included Anthony Cantu (juvenile probation) and Robert Raiford (information technology); with Laura Jendrusch (county clerk’s office), Travis Stahl, Guillermo Cano III and Jacob Smith (all sheriff’s office) celebrating 10 years with the county.
Commissioners also issued a proclamation honoring the Kappelmann-Mayer Ranch, off FM 1863 in Bulverde, which was named to the National Register of Historic Places in February 2020.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public.
To access last week’s and this week’s video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.