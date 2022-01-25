Just in time for the pinnacle of the professional football season, The Brauntex Theater is offering a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy a play about a legendary football coach while at the same time supporting local high school band musicians.
Bands from New Braunfels High School, New Braunfels Christian Academy and Canyon High School will perform a pep rally before performances of the play, “Lombardi” Feb. 4-6.
Band boosters will receive $4 per ticket sold, and they will have the opportunity to hold a silent auction and sell branded merchandise in the lobby.
Local director Paul Padilla of En Vivo! Theatrical is producing the play written by Eric Simonson based on the book “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Maraniss.
The production follows Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi through a week during the 1965 NFL season as he leads his team to the championship.
The production is part of a new series at The Brauntex called “Off-Broadway at The Brauntex.”
New Braunfels trial lawyer Matt Kyle will play the role of the legendary football coach.
He said he is thrilled to embark on this nostalgic journey, channeling his talents from past experiences on the stage by portraying one of his heroes in Lombardi. Kyle spoke to the Herald-Zeitung about preparing to play the role of the coach who was larger than life.
“I played a lot of football in my years, and whether you played or whether you’re a fan, he was a fascinating figure,” Kyle said. “I’ve read the book that’s behind the play. I’ve watched a lot of videos. I’ve watched reunions of players talking about him. I’ve watched him speak at coaching conventions and practice. There’s not enough of it, but I’ve even seen home movies of his post-game parties that were held in his house. I’ve watched him diagram plays and talked to his players. Some of his speeches that are part of the play, you can hear him speak (in videos online). That’s the gift of technology.”
Growing up in New Braunfels, Matt was involved in Circle Arts Theatre’s youth touring company and often performed in mainstage productions. He is most proud of twice playing the role of Frankie in Circle Arts’ musical production of “Forever Plaid.”
“He was a great coach, but he had a volatile personality,” Kyle said. “And I think that’s part of the play. Part of his greatness is his obsessive personality with winning.”
New Braunfels High School alumna Lara Wright will perform the role of Lombardi’s wife, Marie, and NBHS assistant band director J Flores will play the role of Michael, the journalist.
The Brauntex Theatre is located at 290 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels. Parking is $5 and street parking is free.
The performance schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 4 — benefits the New Braunfels High School Band Booster Club.
Doors open at 6 p.m., pep rally at 6:30 p.m., play starts at 7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 5 — benefits the New Braunfels Christian Academy Band.
Doors open at 6 p.m., pep rally at 6:30 p.m., play starts at 7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 6 — benefits the Canyon High School Band Booster Club.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m., pep rally at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brauntex.org.
