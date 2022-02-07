The Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have combined their efforts to safeguard land in the western part of Comal County from future development.
Honey Creek Spring Ranch, a 621-acre tract south of Honey Creek State Natural Area and Guadalupe River State Park, will come under a conservation easement, adding to 2,294 acres of previously protected lands.
This conservation easement at Honey Creek Spring Ranch will remain privately owned and managed. The easement does not allow for public access, but the property’s natural resources will be permanently protected from future development in one of the fastest-growing areas of the country.
Co-landowner Joyce Moore said six generations of her family have called the ranch home.
“Honey Creek Spring Ranch is home to critical wildlife species and unspoiled ecological features which are quickly disappearing from Texas,” Moore said. “And after 150 years, our stewardship efforts have always included leaving the land in a healthier state. With rampant development now occurring throughout the area, it is even more critical for my family to continue this legacy of conservation into the future.”
Owned and operated by Moore’s family since its inception in 1871, Honey Creek Spring Ranch has long served as a site of ecological importance.
The property is home to endangered golden-cheeked warblers and black-capped vireos and several other species in decline.
Along with a significant bargain sale from the landowners at $2.87 million, the Honey Creek Spring Ranch project was funded by the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Council in 2019 and is one of the most recent properties benefiting from the protections of the Parks and Wildlife Department’s Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program and Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
The Nature Conservancy worked with the landowners to apply for this funding and complete the transaction, with about $2.3 million of the purchase price coming from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Land Easement Program and $602,000 awarded from Texas Farm and Ranch Land Conservation Program.
“The Agriculture Conservation Easement Program is a valuable tool to protect the agricultural use and conservation values of the land,” said Kristy Oates, Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist for Texas. “Some of the many benefits of ACEP include keeping agricultural land in the family, protecting our nation’s best agricultural soils or grasslands, preserving wildlife habitat and protecting biodiversity while sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gases. This program helps keep working lands working, especially in areas experiencing development pressure.”
Building forward
The newly conserved Comal County acreage builds on a history of collaborative conservation efforts in the region, which started in 1981 when The Nature Conservancy acquired 1,825 acres in Comal County.
Those lands were transferred in 1985 to the state to create the 2,294-acre Honey Creek State Natural Area.
Honey Creek Cave, the largest cave system in Texas which runs underneath the property, contains several miles of underground river emerging from the ranch’s namesake spring as the primary source of Honey Creek, an important tributary of the Guadalupe River.
The cave is in a drainage area for the Edwards Aquifer, which supplies drinking water to nearly two million area residents.
It contains numerous native and threatened species, including the Comal blind salamander and six invertebrates found in only a few caves in central Texas.
“This latest land protection win helps create a more resilient and connected Central Texas,” said Suzanne Scott, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Texas. “The Honey Creek Spring Ranch easement illustrates how landowners and agencies can collaborate to protect land, safeguard water, and protect native and threatened species — critical work in rapidly growing areas like ours.”
Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said the preservation of the ranch is a critically important piece of the broader efforts to conserve Honey Creek and the surrounding watershed.
“This property, which has been well stewarded by the landowners for many generations, is located near two of our state parks and provides essential habitat for many species living in the Texas Hill Country,” Smith said. “The efforts put forward by the landowners and our partner agencies to conserve this and many other properties in Texas are truly a testament toward the importance of conserving our wild places for the people of Texas.”
Since the legislature created the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Council in 2005, more than 27,000 acres of working lands have been protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.