Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators are probing a shooting in Garden Ridge during a dispute between siblings that sent a Boerne man to an area hospital.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said at 2:29 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to the 8000 block of Ozark Terrace in Garden Ridge for a disturbance involving a firearm.
“Deputies made contact with a neighbor who said he responded after hearing gunshots,” she said, adding a neighbor found the man, 42, from Boerne, lying wounded at the location.
Smith said deputies determined the man’s sister, Amorretta Marinda Crayton, 31, of San Antonio, had fired the shots outside of their parents’ residence.
“Apparently they were involved in an argument,” Smith said. “He was trying to leave the residence when she ran outside and began shooting. I don’t know how many shots were fired, but there was more than one.”
Smith said Schertz EMS transported the victim via ground ambulance to Methodist Hospital-Stone Oak in San Antonio, where he was treated and released. Crayton was taken to Comal County Jail, where she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from the county lockup Monday after posting $20,000 bond.
Smith said no one else was injured.
“The disturbance remains under investigation,” she said.
Warrant issued for shooting suspect
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who allegedly shot a San Antonio man in front of a Canyon Lake convenience store Thursday evening.
Smith said CCSO investigators are looking for the suspect, whom she declined to identify Monday afternoon.
After being shot the 21-year-old shooting victim walked two blocks from the store, in the 10400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673, to Canyon Lake Fire and EMS’s Fire Station No. 52, where he was treated then transported to University Hospital in San Antonio.
Smith said the victim and a woman with him knew the suspect, who was formerly in a relationship with the woman. No one else was injured, she said.
