After being canceled in 2020, Wassailfest returns this year with some old and new elements.
This year’s Wassailfest is scheduled for Dec. 2 and will boast food, Wassail and live music. The event is downtown from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
The big outdoor show downtown, the “Strasse Show,” features American Texas Country/Red Dirt singer Wade Bowen from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., hosted by the New Braunfels Jaycees.
“Wassailfest is an iconic local event that brings the community together to celebrate the holiday season in our beautiful and historic downtown,”New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said. “Just like a good cup of Wassail, the community spirit of gathering together and helping local non-profit agencies warms the soul, and we hope residents and visitors find their way downtown for this festive event.”
Street closures include all of Main Plaza, Seguin Avenue from Mill Street to Coll Street and San Antonio from Mill Street to Coll Street.
Castell Avenue will also be closed from Mill Street to the alley behind the Antique Mall.
Drivers are asked to remove their vehicles from these areas before 4 p.m.
This year’s festival, organized by the city of New Braunfels in partnership with the New Braunfels Jaycees and the Downtown Association will have these “Wassailstops,” shopping specials, extended hours at downtown businesses and other activities.
Proceeds from the festival will go toward the Jaycees’ philanthropic arm to fund grants for nonprofits.
Bowen’s show will be called the “Strasse Show” (“strasse” means “street” in German), a carry-over from the “Strasse Show” for Wassailfest which started in 2019.
The concert will be off San Antonio Street in front of Muck & Fuss at 8:45 p.m to around 10:30 p.m.
Around 6 p.m. the Freiheit Elementary School choir will take the stage.
After them, other local singing groups performing include the Oak Creek Elementary School choir, the Rebecca Creek Elementary HawkApella Choir, the Hoffmann Lane Lyrical Leopards and the Danville Middle School Voice Studio.
For a lineup schedule and more information, go to https://nbtexas.org/3224/2021-Wassailfest
There are no non-food vendor opportunities, for food vendor information, go to the food vendor page
To become a sponsor, email the Jaycees at newbraunfelsjaycees@gmail
