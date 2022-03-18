With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continuing and with no end in sight, people around the world are doing their part to offer support to the Eastern European country.
For a native New Braunfels man, Kristian Weber, and his wife Aleksandra, who reside in Poland, that meant a recent visit to a military surplus store in Krakow to purchase supplies.
Weber moved to Poland to be close to his then-girlfriend about four years ago. They married in Poland last year.
In a letter to the Herald-Zeitung submitted by his grandmother, Gayna Sullivan, Weber wrote that he and his wife “witnessed a scene so surreal” they felt compelled to share their experience that day.
“We smiled when we saw a line of people outside the store who had come with similar intentions,” Weber wrote. “As newcomers joined the growing line, they smiled as we had done, realizing that many others, like them, were there to help.”
Inside the shop, Weber continued, hardworking employees shuffled about, answering questions and giving recommendations or prices.
“The man helping us anticipated our questions,” he wrote. “‘How much for this?’ and ‘How many do you have?’ A woman browsed the military boots, a deep concern sewn into her eyebrows. She knew exactly what size boots she needed to get, but part of her couldn’t bear the thought of the need for their purchase.”
Three Ukrainian men and one adventurous Finnish man came into the store to buy gear for their personal use, Weber wrote. Weber observed that the Ukrainians all came from different backgrounds.
“The first was no older than 20 and had everything to live for but chose to heed the call of his countrymen,” he wrote. “He seemed to fully grasp his lack of experience in war and listened carefully to the advice of the employees about which gear he might need. The second, a larger man in his 30s with tattoos covering his body up to his chin, tried on different pants with a chipper attitude. He was concerned with how they looked because, as he said, he might meet St. Peter while wearing them. The third man looked more solemnly at the backpacks and flashlights. On his right hand, in the Ukrainian fashion, he bore a wedding ring. He mentioned to the employee a brother of his who had joined a militia and how he felt he should join them.”
The Finnish man, who Weber described as a grizzled veteran in his 50s, had a list of gear he needed and excitement in his step.
“He had come from a cozy life in the (United Kingdom) to volunteer in Ukraine without speaking the language or knowing the culture, neither of which concerned him or his deadly craft,” he wrote. The men all geared up and headed east separately, leaving behind their friends, family and homes to be a part of something bigger than themselves and fight for something they believed in.”
Weber wrote that he and his wife “left the store with our arms full and as many shelves empty as we could manage, but there are thousands of shops in Poland that echo the same scene described above.”
“By the weekend,” Weber wrote, “every shelf in Poland could be barren of thermal clothes, binoculars, boots, flashlights, etc., by the effort of regular people who choose to stand against the machinations of unfettered hubris and greed in the Kremlin. Glory to Ukraine and to its heroes.”
Kristian is the son of Jason and Erika Weber and grandson of John and Marilyn Weber and Gayna and Dub Sullivan.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of organizations asking for assistance. Donations can be made through their websites or social media pages.
UNICEF: www.unicefusa.org
Médecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders: www.doctorswithoutborders.org
Voices of Children: voices.org.ua/en/
International Committee of the Red Cross: www.icrc.org/en/
Save the Children: www.savethechildren.org
UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR): www.unrefugees.org
CARE: www.care.org
International Medical Corps: internationalmedicalcorps.org
International Rescue Committee: www.rescue.org
Charity Navigator at www.charitynavigator.org maintains a list of highly-rated nonprofits engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.