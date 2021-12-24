Local churches are celebrating Christmas in person and virtually once again this year.
Religious leaders are both celebrating Jesus’ birth and also remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. As people fill in the aisles, religious leaders are hoping to get everyone together once again.
“It’s very much our world that is full of suffering and struggle and challenges and we’ve certainly experienced that in the past couple of years,” Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Jake Fain said. “So we get to meet with God on Christmas as he joins us in fullness of humanity as Jesus.”
Christmas is celebrated among Christians as the day Jesus was born, and churches may celebrate both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day or just on the eve.
Churches often read Bible passages of the Nativity, when Jesus was born in a manger and visited by the three Wise Men, and sing traditional songs.
New Braunfels Christian Church Pastor Doug GIbson said it is a wonderful time of year for the whole world to celebrate as one.
“It’s the one time of year Christ celebrates with us, virtually all the decorations and traditions relate back to Jesus to teach us about Him,” Gibson said. “It’s also the easiest time of year to tell people about Jesus — like how the shepherds saw the baby boy in the manger and told the others.”
Fain said he looks forward to seeing everyone once again during its candlelight service on Christmas Eve.
The church will also live stream the service as it usually has on its website.
“There’s singing ‘Silent Night’ as everyone holds their candle up since it starts off dark and at the end the light will fill the sanctuary,” Fain said. “People are passing on that light out into the world and carrying on the light of God.”
Peace Lutheran Church experienced its own hardships when the pandemic hit and the February winter storm caused severe damage to the church.
It reopened with complete renovations in October, and Fain said the church physically and spiritually rebuilt itself.
“Now it’s been some time where we haven’t been together and we realize how important holy relationships are and we need something beyond ourselves to care for us,” Fain said. “So we’re hanging in there. It’s been a struggle but it’s also been a bonding moment for us to step up to the plate and offer the compassion God shares with us everyday.”
Gibson said his church will also do a candlelight service Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m.
They go through the story of Jesus’ birth in sections, sing Christmas carols about his birth and take communion.
“We think keeping it simple is an appropriate way to keep the main focus of the night and sometimes simple is best,” Gibson said. “Just family-centered and remembering our Lord and savior coming into the world.”
The church has deep roots in Canyon Lake, where travelers stopped and longtime congregation members grew up in the church.
“We’re mostly focused on a family environment if you’re coming with family and come in from out of town, but it’s of course for all people,” Gibson said. “It’s an opportunity for the whole family who grew up doing this to do the candlelight service.”
Gibson said when the pandemic broke out, his church took cautionary steps such as having services in the parking lot with sermons over radio people in cars could tune into.
“We found comfort and strength in gathering together, Gibson said. “When you’re all alone in your homes, even just a wave at the car next to you meant a whole lot to them.”
As the world enters its third year in the pandemic, Gibson said Christmas is the one time of year Christians can come together joyously.
“[The candlelight service] is simply thirty to forty minutes to remember our savior who came into our world to save us and it really is just beautiful to see everyone gathered together for a common cause and a common heart of worship of our Lord,” Gibson said. “It’s a chance to tell the world why they’re doing it with us.”
