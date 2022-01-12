Comal County Democratic Party officials believe someone with an agenda intentionally bashed in the front door of the county’s New Braunfels headquarters late Monday night.
Damages to the door amounted to around $1,000 said Marilyn Aden, party chair, who reported the vandalism to the New Braunfels Police Department, which is investigating.
Party volunteers and staffers were in the building, next to the Valero at 1592 West San Antonio Street, until 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Aden said footage from surveillance cameras, which showed a female with a shovel taking two whacks at the door, could have occurred anytime between then and when staffers returned Tuesday at 8 a.m.
“We live in an increasingly polarized society right now, and many of us do not see eye to eye about politics specifically. But the New Braunfels community has always been able to get along and treat each other with respect and dignity, and it is important that we continue to do that,” she said. “Regardless of how much we may disagree, it should not be necessary to resort to acts like this to make a point.”
She filed an online report with NBPD, which looked into 158 reports of criminal mischief last year. David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said it’s the normal process for incidents totaling less than $2,500 in damages that qualify as misdemeanors under state law.
“Our online reporting tool gives residents the ability to immediately file a report while allowing officers to remain available for calls that require an on-site response such as traffic accidents, domestic disturbances, and other in-progress calls,” Ferguson said. “All online police reports are reviewed by a police officer for the potential for further follow up and investigation.”
Ferguson said NBPD investigates all reports with the same zeal, including this one, which is “currently being processed and will be reviewed for the presence of potential evidence.”
In June 2020 the New Braunfels Public Library had arson and vandalism incidents within a 10-day period. Surveillance showed a suspect throwing rocks through the facility’s glass front door, causing $500 in damages; three trash cans and a wooden bench on the driveway were torched, causing another $600 in damages.
Suspects in the first case have not been apprehended, though an arrest was made in the arson case, Ferguson said
. He reminds that in those cases, it took several days for police to review the evidence before they released surveillance photos and suspect information to the public.
Aden said this incident, perhaps the highest profiled since then, is rare in New Braunfels.
“We don’t know exactly what the motivation was of the person who committed this act of vandalism to our building — I would like to hope that it was a random act that was not directed towards us specifically,” she said. “But if it was indeed directed towards the Comal County Democratic Party, then the people responsible need to consider the message they are sending about how to live in a civil society.”
Those with information on these and other incidents are asked to contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477; or leave tips at 1-800-640-8422, online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.