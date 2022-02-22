The 2021 holiday shopping season in New Braunfels and Comal County brought double-digit percentage growth in sales tax revenue compared to last year’s pandemic-suppressed figures, according to data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
New Braunfels experienced an overall increase of about $937,860 or 25.8% in sales taxes received this month compared to the same month last year.
Sales tax allocations received this month by governmental entities are based on sales conducted in December by businesses that report tax monthly, in October, November and December by quarterly filers and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
With the various adjustments to the monthly payment, net sales tax collections increased by about 17.8%, according to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner.
“December is a key month for us,” Werner told members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation last week. “It’s probably in the top three under typical collections for activity. It was very significant growth. We thought with folks getting a jump start on Christmas shopping, maybe that number would come down a little bit — again, double-digit growth.”
The city will find a check in its mailbox from the Comptroller’s Office of about $4.57 million this month.
Comal County also saw a double-digit increase in sales tax revenue and will receive nearly $2.25 million this month, up about 16.1% compared to a year ago. The county received about $1.9 million in sales tax revenue during the same period last year.
Bulverde will receive $282,361 this month, an increase of about 18.7% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $51,634, up about 6.5% compared to the same month a year ago.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, this month’s sales tax allocation rose 25.4% compared to last year to nearly $1.3 million.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4% more than a year ago. According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.85 billion in January, 25.3% more than last year.
The majority of January sales tax revenue is based on sales made in December and remitted to the agency in January.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues continue to be affected by base effects. Revenue collections in 2021, to which this year’s collections are compared, were suppressed by the pandemic. Compared to January 2020, sales tax collections were up 24.9%.
“January state sales tax collections reached another all-time monthly high, with receipts from almost all major economic sectors rocketing above year-ago levels,” Hegar said. “Fueled by continued strength in both business and consumer spending, receipts from most sectors strongly surpassed pre-pandemic levels.”
Business spending drove double-digit increases in receipts from the oil and gas mining, manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction sectors, Hager said, with receipts from only oil and gas mining remaining below pre-pandemic levels.
“A strong Christmas shopping season continued to drive double-digit increases in receipts from retail trade,” he said. “The greatest gains came from clothing and accessories stores and health and personal care stores. Receipts from general merchandisers also exhibited very strong growth, especially from big-box retailers and mall-based department stores.”
Receipts from restaurants, a sector still depressed a year ago, were again up sharply and well above pre-pandemic levels, Hegar said.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in January 2022 was up 23% compared to the same period a year ago and 21.7% compared to 2020.
