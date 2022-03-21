Monday’s rains brought an end to the days-long string of area grass fires, but spring break’s final weekend saw several traffic accidents — several especially tying up travel on Interstate 35 — and the usual arrests for drug possession, driving while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Between Friday, March 11 and midnight Monday, New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 33 DWI arrests, with nine charged with public intoxication and 23 arrested on drug-related charges. Both agencies will not begin reporting river-related arrests until after the season begins in May.
On Sunday, Interstate 35 was parking lot for most of the day, with the largest accidents in San Marcos and Schertz backing up traffic in both directions into New Braunfels’ city limits. No fatalities resulted from weekend wrecks, though several were taken to area hospitals.
And of course, there was behavior that led to other arrests, such as one around 11:39 p.m. Thursday evening. David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a man traveling northbound on I-35 sideswiped an 18-wheeler twice before exiting into the Buc-ee’s parking lot.
“He left the interstate and got back on the interstate then off again. He had damaged his car to the point sparks were flying because he was driving without a right front tire,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the man was found to be intoxicated and a search turned up a gram of cocaine and marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail on those charges and causing an accident involving more than $200 damage to another vehicle, as well as a probation violation warrant issued from another agency.
On Friday around 1:41 a.m., police were called to the South Seguin Avenue, near police headquarters, for a driver that took out a fire hydrant near Premier High School before abandoning the vehicle.
“The hydrant was severed and New Braunfels Utilities was called,” Ferguson said, adding police couldn’t locate the registered owner. “Someone just ran it over and took off.”
Another accident involving a Jeep and Toyota near the State Highway 46/I-35 underpass around 7:24 p.m. Friday evening was moved to a nearby convenience store parking lot. But another wreck, involving two trucks and SUV in the southbound main lanes in the 2200 block of I-35, caused a traffic backup after one driver struck a stalled vehicle in the middle of the venue. “When he attempted to avoid that vehicle, he was blocked by an 18-wheeler and collided into that vehicle, which left the scene before police arrived,” Ferguson said.
While there were no injuries resulting from those accidents, around 3:16 a.m. Saturday a Grand Junction, Colorado man’s Jeep missed the turn onto the I-35 northbound access road and off an embankment, plunging into I-35 main northbound lanes.
Ferguson said the vehicle was traveling on Armory Drive, near Farm-to-Market Road 1044, when “he failed to negotiate the turn onto the access road. After missing the turn, he was traveling at a rate that he went down the embankment and rolled into the main lanes.
The vehicle was damaged to the point where the fire department had to extract him from his vehicle, a Jeep Compass,” Ferguson said of the 23-year-old driver, who was transported via ground ambulance to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Ferguson said police are continuing to investigate the cause. About an hour later at the same location, another driver attempted to drive his car around the barricaded accident scene.
“While that was happening, a guy tried to bypass the traffic by driving on the shoulder,’ he said. After police stopped him, a K-9 alerted to something in the vehicle, which turned up a gram of methamphetamine, Ferguson said, adding the driver was arrested on those charges and taken to the Comal County Jail.
In the meantime city firefighters were busy again after working more than a dozen grass fires in and outside of city limits the previous 10 days, almost had three days off from Wednesday’s fire when they were called to a grass fire in the 1300 block of I-35 South at 8:41 p.m. Saturday.
Ferguson said about a one acre strip along the median was doused with water; responders were on the scene for about 30 minutes.
Around 4:42 a.m. Sunday, responders worked another accident in the I-35 northbound lanes across from Camping World that resulted in two arrests.
“A woman got into a wreck with another car before she and a passenger ran off to hide in a nearby field,” Ferguson said.
Both the driver and passenger were caught, with the driver charged with DWI and causing more than $200 in damage to the other vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
“Though it’s not a crime for her passenger to leave the scene, it is illegal to be publically intoxicated,” Ferguson said of the male passenger, who was charged accordingly.
While I-35 was already backed up in both directions around 5:36 p.m. Sunday, it was backed up even more by another DWI wreck in the 1600 block of the venue that resulted in two arrests.
Ferguson said. And around 7:13 p.m., reports of a reckless driver traveling northbound on I-35 resulted in the arrest of a New Braunfels man who was sitting inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot — who was also charged with DWI.
The slick streets caused by rain on Monday continued the string of accidents. Responders were called to the 500 block of Landa Street around 8:46 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident that involved damage to a utility pole, Ferguson said.
An elderly man was treated at the scene. Witnesses said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, but there little other information available Monday afternoon pending filing of the accident report.
