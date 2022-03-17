A structure fire consumed a vacant residence in Gruene late Tuesday, and New Braunfels firefighters continued working another in a seemingly endless string of grass fires Wednesday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said units were called to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Gruene River Drive around 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The fire was outside city limits but within the fire extraterritorial jurisdiction,” he said. “Units arrived to find a large, single-story residence that was fully involved, with flames coming out of the roof and windows on all sides of the structure.
Ferguson said firefighters employed a defensive attack and a brush truck was called out due to the lack of water hydrants in the area.
Flames and hotspots were extinguished over a period of time,” he said. “Initially that was difficult due to limited water supply. But that quickly changed once we got the brush trucks and tankers out. Quickly after that they were able to bring it under control.”
Ferguson said the blaze was mostly quelled by 11 p.m. Estimated damages to the home, which was vacant at the time, and its contents was around $202,000, he said. There was no cause listed in the preliminary report.
Ferguson said crews departed at 1:52 a.m. but returned around 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday.
“They were out there until about 10:24 a.m.,” he said, adding a brush truck called in from Canyon Lake Fire & EMS helped douse spots that rekindled since the initial blaze.
Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 600 block of Bavarian Drive for a structure fire. Ferguson said responders encountered a small stack of plastic shelves ablaze inside an unoccupied structure; they left the scene after 30 minutes.
Firefighters, who have responded to more than a dozen grass fires in and around the city over the past 10 days, quelled another on Wednesday.
Crews arriving at a residence in the 2000 block of Chinaberry Drive around 7:30 p.m. found a grass fire at the end of the home’s driveway.
Ferguson said crews were there for 30 minutes dousing hot spots from a 10-by-30-foot grassy area of the property that had been extinguished by residence but was still smoldering. After digging up and watering down hot spots, crews left the scene after 34 minutes.
