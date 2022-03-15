The New Braunfels Public Library has received the 2021 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, the seventh consecutive year the library has been recognized with the award.
The award recognizes the library for demonstrating consistent excellence and outstanding contributions to public library services in the community.
“I had no doubt that the library staff was doing everything they needed to do to deserve an award of excellence,” Library Director Gretchen Pruett said. “We have one of the best library staffs I’ve ever been associated with, and this is truly a group effort. I love the fact that this award acknowledges all the non-traditional services that our library and the Westside Community Center provide to our community.”
According to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, 565 public library systems exist in Texas.
Of those, the New Braunfels Public Library is one of 59 to earn the 2021 award, placing it in the top 10% of all public libraries in the state.
To receive the award, the libraries must demonstrate excellence in each of 10 categories:
• Services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes and special collections
• Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through an increase in service or a change in type of services
• Innovative and effective current marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers
• Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families
• Literacy support for all ages
• A youth, teen and/or adult Summer Reading Program
• Collaborative efforts with community organizations
• Workforce development support
• Digital inclusion support by providing public internet access, digital literacy training, and offering library services online
• Professional staff training for staff at all levels
The Schertz Public Library also received the 2021 award for its outstanding contributions.
The Texas Municipal Library Directors Association is an affiliate organization of the Texas Municipal League, which represents about 98% of the state’s urban population through its member cities and towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.