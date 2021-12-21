Several Oak Run Middle School teachers got a helpful Christmas elf to wrap their presents for free this year.
Former PTA board member Candee Hetchler has elaborately wrapped teachers’ presents for free since 2017, but had to stop because of the pandemic last year.
This year, she busted out her supplies and wrapped about 200 presents so teachers could spend that time with their loved ones given how much they work to help their students every day.
“It saves them so much time and one of the teachers came in and said to me that it’s just so nice because she took the gifts home and her kids’ faces lit up when they saw the gifts under the tree and she was so happy to see her kids so happy,” Hetchler said. “She had time to bake cookies with her kids instead of hiding in her room wrapping these gifts. So mission accomplished!”
It is her son’s last year at Oak Run Middle, and this year she set up her supplies and tools in the large boardroom to wrap presents for about a dozen teachers.
Gift-wrapping is a hobby of hers, and she has always wrapped gifts for friends and family.
She compares it to arranging flowers and making something beautiful to give to someone to brighten their day.
“I’ve always been a perfectionist and I like working with paper,” Hetchler laughed. “I make custom stationery and love to wrap gifts for friends and family if they need wrapping. It’s a stress reliever for me and brings a smile to someone else’s face.”
Oak Run special education teacher Darrell Brietzke said Hetchler greatly helped him and his family by wrapping the gifts so he can spend time with them.
“She’s an incredible help for people like me who don’t know how to wrap a present to save their life,” laughed Brietzke. “She’s willing to go out of her way to do something that kind and she’s like a professional at this. These gifts look like they come off the cover of a magazine.”
Besides gift-wrapping, Hetchler served on the PTA board for a couple years and helped with fundraising.
She helped get a local business, Boulder Designs, to do the lettering for a rock near the Oak Run Middle’s football field which players run by and slap for “good luck” as a tradition.
Although her son will finish his time at Oak Run, she wants to continue wrapping their gifts and hopes more teachers approach her.
“Not even hardly a tenth of them came to utilize the service but it’s absolutely free,” Hetchler said. “Maybe they don’t want to take advantage but I wish they would take advantage a little bit more.”
At the end of the day, she hopes her wrapping skills can save teachers’ time as they are especially busy now entering the third year teaching during a pandemic.
“There’s so much sadness going on in the community and shouldn’t be, especially this time of year,” Hetchler said. “We need to surround ourselves with love, even if you don’t know each other, it’s important.”
