Comal County Public Health is now offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for children five years of age and older by appointment.
Last week, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for children ages 5 to 11. About 2.9 million children in that younger age group are now eligible for the vaccine in Texas.
These are the dosage and administration guidelines issued by the CDC:
• Adolescents ages 12 years and older receive the same dosage of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as adults.
• The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years has the same active ingredients as the vaccine given to adults and adolescents. However, children ages 5 through 11 cannot get the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine given to adults and adolescents. In addition, children ages 5 through 11 receive an age-appropriate dose that is one-third of the adult dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Smaller needles, designed
specifically for children, are also used for children ages 5 through 11 years.
• Unlike many medications, the COVID-19 vaccine dosage does not vary by patient weight but by age on the day of vaccination.
• Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after their first shot.
According to the CDC, it is not recommended that you give your child a pain reliever before the vaccine. You will be asked to stay at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation.
More than 70,000 Texans have died from coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in March 2020, including 22 children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Texas health commissioner. Another 118 children who have had COVID-19 have been diagnosed with resulting multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can inflame body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.
“The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group,” Hellerstedt said in a statement last week.
For more information about dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The public must make an appointment to receive a vaccine — Call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Public health officials said call volume is heavy at this time and ask for patience when making a call to schedule an appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder where you can search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.