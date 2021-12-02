Authorities early Thursday resumed the search for a 47-year-old Wimberley man that authorities believe did not resurface after walking into Canyon Lake on Wednesday.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel said his department’s Marine 53 was searching near Boat Ramp 17 in Little Jacobs Creek Park, off Farm-to-Market Road 306.
“We’ve been running sonar and haven’t seen anything but rocks,” he said. “We’re going along the shoreline right now and we will meet (with other agencies) to determine a plan after lunch.”
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens were assisting searching the area where personal items were found belonging to the missing man, who disappeared just before noon on Wednesday.
Divers from the New Braunfels Fire Department searched from mid-afternoon until sundown on Wednesday, when search boats were called back to shore around 7 p.m. Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said the man was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants and last had contact with family members at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. If authorities rule the incident a drowning it would be the fifth at Canyon Lake and 10th on area waterways this year.
