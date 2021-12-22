Treating chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other diseases annually comprise 86% of health spending in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of the above and similar maladies can be managed through education and lifestyle modifications. That’s why Comal County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office seeks Master Wellness volunteers to enlist in training sessions on health, nutrition and food safety before educating other county residents.
Comal County’s Master Wellness program promotes health and wellness among residents and reduces the burdens of chronic health conditions. It seeks Master Wellness volunteers — who will be trained on health, nutrition and food safety before educating fellow residents.
The 40 hours of training will be conducted in three sessions at the county extension office and the rest online. After training, volunteers will begin a 40-hour internship, helping the office plan, implement and evaluate health and nutrition programs.
“Anyone interested in health and wellness is welcome to sign up,” said Jymann Davis, county family and community health agent with Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service office. “You don’t have to be a health professional; you just have to be interested in learning how to promote healthy living in your community.”
Master Wellness volunteer duties are wide-ranging, including giving presentations for local community groups, assisting with healthy cooking demonstrations, participating in health fairs and much more.
Davis said after volunteers complete 40 hours of training – three sessions at the county Extension Office and the remainder online – they will perform all of the duties above while assisting the Comal Extension Office plan, implement and evaluate programs.
They will work with county extension service agents and other stakeholders to further identify opportunities to make a difference in the county.
Registration opened in November; the registration deadline is Jan. 14 for Friday sessions held at times to be announced on Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 3.Cost is $75 per person, $25 for college students.
To register, visit www.agrilife.org/mwv. For more, contact Davis at 830-620-3440.
