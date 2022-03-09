It appears that winter-like temperatures will make at least one appearance in the area before the calendar turns to spring.
After a warm Thursday, a strong late-season cold front is poised to move through the region Friday morning, bringing much colder and windy conditions to South Central Texas, as well as a chance of showers.
After the cold front passage, winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, and the National Weather Service could issue a wind advisory for Friday.
A chance of showers is in the Friday forecast for the New Braunfels area, with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid-50s.
There is a high likelihood of a hard freeze occurring Friday night through Saturday morning across the entire Hill Country, with a light freeze across most of the remainder of the area. Expect a low temperature in New Braunfels around 30 degrees Friday night with northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.
Matthew Brady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said it is uncommon to see a strong cold front move through this part of the state this time of year.
“It’s not too rare, but it’s unusual to have a late-season freeze,” Brady said. “It’s a little bit later than the average last freeze date.”
Brady said forecasters do not anticipate any frozen precipitation in the New Braunfels area.
The last freeze in New Braunfels usually occurs around late February, according to Brady. The average last freeze date for San Antonio is Feb. 24.
After a cold start Saturday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely, with highs warming into the upper 50s under sunny skies.
A light freeze is also expected across many areas on Sunday morning, with temperatures dipping to around 30 degrees under mostly clear conditions in New Braunfels.
Brady warned that those with garden and agricultural interests plan to take protective actions to minimize damage to sensitive plants Friday night through Saturday morning.
“With freezing temperatures expected for the New Braunfels area, it would be a good idea for residents to bring any sensitive plants inside or cover them with a blanket to protect them from that light freeze,” he said.
Warmer conditions are forecast Sunday afternoon and Monday.
