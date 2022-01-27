There’s a scene in the movie “Forrest Gump” when Tom Hanks’ character must deal with a huge emotional blow in his life.
So he dons a pair of running shoes and runs.
And runs. And runs. And runs.
Lisa Hood said she had a bit of a Forrest Gump moment during the pandemic.
There were days when the local realtor felt stuck. Stuck inside her house. And anxious.
“There was just something about the thought of being outside that was appealing,” she explained.
It was something to look forward to.
Some days, she would walk at 10 a.m., but by 5 p.m., if she was feeling anxious again, she would take another walk, sometimes logging 13 miles in and around New Braunfels.
For nearly a year, she never missed a single day of walking.
“And I am not that person,” she explained. “I am more of a ‘Look, there’s a squirrel’ type person.”
Still, she knew that if she missed a day, she would break the habit.
So, for a large part of 2021, Lisa was walking. She also returned to her childhood passion of snapping photos on her excursions.
“It was a way to keep my sanity and look at New Braunfels in a different way,” she said.
Sometimes, she was walking even when experiencing chronic pain. She found that the exercise helped somewhat with the pain, but also helped with her insomnia.
Now, Lisa walks anywhere from 3 to 6 miles per day and has collected hundreds of images of River Road, the Faust Street bridge, old churches, old houses, sunsets, and much more.
She was just having fun, she said, visiting with residents on their front porches or being encouraged by local law enforcement on her walks.
Along the way, she began selling notecards with the different images of New Braunfels and other areas where she has traveled. She eventually began selling images on stretched canvas to local businesses and individuals. Her business, Images of Texas (imagesoftexas.net), now offers photos on calendars, notebooks and other products or for licensing on social media.
It wasn’t something she planned but now, she is enjoying doing something that brings so much joy to others, and joy to her.
“God makes the beauty, I just put the frame on it,” she explained.
Her friend, Mary Ann Carter, appreciates how Lisa has been able to capture images of the Comal River, the downtown historic homes and places of business, usually early in the morning or late in the evening.
“I think we forget to take time and really ‘see’ how beautiful our hometown really is. I appreciate Lisa’s commitment to remind us of how fortunate we are to live in New Braunfels,” Mary Ann said.
“I am just so thankful that I get to do this now,” Lisa said. “In a world full of anxiety, I wanted to stay focused on the positive.”
She knows the journey these past few years has been tough for many.
“I tell people, ‘Life is going to hell. Here is a picture of a flower,’” she said. “I don’t say that flippantly. This is just a way to honor and see all the beauty that is around us.”
Just after going through a divorce, Lisa relocated to Port Aransas. She was involved in the local theater and loving life when Hurricane Harvey hit.
She knew it was going to take a long time for the town to rebuild. She made the decision to move in with her daughter in San Antonio before eventually settling in New Braunfels.
“I knew one person here, but I got involved in everything and was everywhere,” she said. “I made it my mission to meet every person I could. I really tried to get involved.”
It is part of the reason why she enjoys the walks so much. She enjoys learning about people and their stories.
“It really reinforced my decision to move here and start over again,” she said.
Lisa has three children, and 16-month-old twin granddaughters. In addition to working as a realtor and photographer, Lisa also offers Spanish language tutoring. Her students range in age from 5 to 73 years old.
