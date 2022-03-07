A man with a head injury found stumbling outside of a midtown residence Friday was taken to an area hospital, with the woman suspected of using a machete to attack him, eventually coaxed into surrendering by police, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 300 block of West Merriweather Street around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.
“Officers were called there for a reported disturbance with weapons,” Ferguson said. “They found a male victim, with a wound to the back of his head, walking around in the front yard.”
Ferguson said the man told officers he had been assaulted by a female who was still inside the residence.
“Officers spent some time trying to get her to come out of the residence,” Ferguson said. “They tried to reach out to her in a variety of different ways, initially with no result.
“It wasn’t that long, about 20 minutes or so, before she did voluntarily walk out of the residence on her own free will, and she was taken into custody without further incident.”
As Nicole Lynn Harris, 27, of New Braunfels, was being arrested, the male, 38, of New Braunfels, was transported to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and treated for “non life-threatening” injuries, Ferguson said.
“While clearing the residence, officers found a machete believed to be used in the assault of the male,” Ferguson said of Harris, who was taken to Comal County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in the county lockup Monday afternoon in lieu of $10,000 bond.
