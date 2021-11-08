The city of New Braunfels has scheduled an open house-style public meeting to inform residents about the upcoming Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane improvement project.
This come-and-go meeting to learn more about the project, which was approved by voters during the 2019 bond election, is set for Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NBU Service Center located at 355 FM 306.
The $21.4 million project consists of widening Goodwin Lane from two to three lanes from Farm-to-Market Road 306 to Conrads Lane, with additional turn lanes at main intersections, as well as sidewalks and drainage improvements, including the low water crossing at Alligator Creek.
The project also includes roadway and drainage improvements on Conrads Lane between Goodwin Lane and the TxDOT improvements at I-35.
Additionally, this project is being coordinated with New Braunfels Utilities’ FM 306 Discharge Line and Pump Station Expansion Project, as well as the proposed Alligator Creek Trail project.
“Construction on this project is scheduled to follow NBU’s waterline improvements with drainage and roadway work expected to begin in the summer of 2022 and an anticipated completion in the summer of 2024, weather and other factors permitting,” said New Braunfels Public Works Director Greg Malatek. “This Open House event gives residents an opportunity to review the roadway alignment, see project schematics, and ask questions of the design team and City Staff.”
New Braunfels city staffers and project consultants will be on hand to answer questions about the project and its effect on traffic and drainage.
NBU staff and project consultants will also be on hand to answer questions about the waterline improvements on Goodwin Lane and Conrads Lane.
For more information, visit www.nbtexas.org/goodwin.
