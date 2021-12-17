‘Tis the season for scammers.
Scammers posing as New Braunfels Utilities representatives are targeting businesses, including hotels, calling and demanding payment for past due amounts on their utility bills.
According to utility officials, the scammers are threatening to disconnect or shut off the power within a time frame ranging from 10 to 20 minutes if the business does not pay immediately.
A number of businesses have reported to NBU that one of the caller-ID numbers as 830-202-6924, but the utility has also received reports that the caller-ID number resembles an actual NBU phone number.
“To simulate legitimacy, scammers are giving NBU’s correct addresses and telling customers to meet them at NBU’s Main Plaza office to show proof of payment if they do not pay over the phone,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s executive director for communications and external affairs. “We urge all customers to be vigilant and on guard for scammers.
Scammer tactics continually become more sophisticated and may appear to be a legitimate NBU call.”
Here are a few things to keep in mind when receiving a call, voice mail, email or visit from a scammer seeking payment for a utility bill:
• NBU will never call from a 713 or any 900 phone number. However, scammers can spoof any phone number, including the prefix 830.
• NBU will never ask a customer to purchase a gift card.
• Most NBU account-related inquiries are courtesy calls and are automated messages.
• If you receive a call from someone threatening disconnection if immediate payment is not received — hang up.
• NBU never goes door-to-door to collect payments.
• If you have been victimized by a scammer, report it to the local law enforcement authorities.
• If anyone asks for your personal bank information — stop. This may be a scammer trying to take your money or personal information.
Utility officials ask customers who receive a suspicious call or in-person contact from someone demanding payment for their utility bill to contact NBU at 830-629-8400.
