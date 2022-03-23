Barely Buzzed, Redneck Cheddar and Drunken Goat — these are just a few of the many unique cheeses part of the rotation at Otto’s Cheese Shop.
However, if you’ve come looking for Otto — he’s not home. The cheese shop’s German-sounding namesake is most likely out digging holes in the backyard.
For the two-legged owners of Otto’s Cheese Shop, cheese is everything. But they aren’t just about selling cheese — they are on a mission to educate the people of New Braunfels on what good cheese looks, smells and tastes like.
When Bob and Rachel Pineda decided to open the shop dedicated to cheese and named after their dapple colored dachshund, it was to expose the community to the possibility that there was something beyond American cheese slices.
“We just knew we liked cheese and then we were learning more about the cheese ourselves,” Rachel Pineda said. “We knew there’s people like us who love cheese but maybe starting out where they just don’t know that much and want to know more.”
Since opening nine months ago the shop has received a lot of love and support from the community.
“(It’s been) just kind of refreshing being told that New Braunfels needed this and that (they) were so glad we’re here.”
However, in recent months the couple has taken their passion for cheese education to another level by offering a class that covers the basics for those who are new to the world of cheese.
“The cheese classes present a new opportunity to introduce new ideas and new experiences to the community,” Bob Pineda said. “Just like anything in life, the more you know about something the less afraid of it you are.”
Those who attend learn about different types of cheeses in regards to their unique textures and flavors, discuss the origins of the cheese, talk about how they are produced and find out what pairs best with them.
While there are no new classes scheduled at this time, the shop is looking to expand its lessons based around different areas of the world and the cheeses native to them.
“What’s exciting to me is when you blend the history and the traditions all into a cheese that you can eat and taste,” Bob Pineda said.
The shop brings in all different kinds of customers — cheese connoisseurs, intermediate cheese fanatics and newbies — but their favorite ones are those that come in with open and curious minds ready to guide them into finding something new.
“(We like) to show people a new type of cheese they are unfamiliar with,” Bob Pineda said. “Those are our favorite types of customers — those that are willing to lean out over the edge.”
Customers who venture into the shop are recommended cheeses based on their current preferences, which the owners describe as a “gateway cheese,” as a way of introducing something new that they might enjoy.
With each new cheese that is tried, the husband and wife team makes it a priority to impart their wisdom on the subject and leave them with more knowledge than when they came in.
Otto’s Cheese Shop is located at 344 Landa St in New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.