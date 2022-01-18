Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 490 on Tuesday with the fatalities of two residents, while local hospitalizations continued an upward trajectory.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a Bulverde woman in her 80s on Dec. 31 at home and a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Jan. 13 at a local hospital.

As of Friday, 75,783 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.

Statewide, 133 new deaths were reported on Friday, an increase of 15 deaths compared to the seven-day average a week ago.

Local hospitals reported caring for 60 patients on Tuesday, an increase of four from Friday and 16 from a week ago, with twelve in intensive care and five on ventilators.

About 66% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials, meaning that about a third of those patients are hospitalized with breakthrough infections, likely fueled by the omicron variant.

Only two cases related to the omicron variant have been reported in Comal County so far.

However, regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs have the capability to perform.

Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.

The local hospitalizations figure had been in the single digits as recently as Dec. 21, when nine people were in the hospital for treatment for the coronavirus and was as low as four patients on Dec. 16.

The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 13.2% on Tuesday, increasing from the 12.6% rate reported on Friday.

On Thursday, there were at least 11,851 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, an increase of 3,635 patients compared with a week ago.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18.7% of total hospital beds statewide.

The county reported 305 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of virus cases to 24,328. The county has reported 3,127 cases this month so far.

On Friday, 57,874 new cases reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 58,403, an increase of 5,536 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.

According to state data as of Thursday, 36.3% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.

Vaccines and testing

According to state data, 62.29% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 56.02%. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stood at 61.97%.

About 40.4 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.4 million Texans have received booster shots.

The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.

COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.

Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.

The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.

Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.