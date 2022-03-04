Residents and stakeholders get an opportunity to have their say on proposed 2023 bond projects when New Braunfels’ Bond Advisory Committee seeks public input on Monday.
The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Garden Rooms at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, represents an opportunity for committee members to gather feedback from residents on the proposed projects under consideration or request other projects on a proposed bond election in 2023.
“The Bond Advisory Committee, with the help of city staff, has put a great deal of thought behind which projects should be considered for a possible 2023 bond election,” said Committee Chairman Ray Still. “The Committee is eager to get feedback from the public. This includes support or dissent for projects that are currently under consideration or information about other projects that members of the public would like the committee to consider.”
The 24-member Bond Advisory Committee is tasked with identifying projects and creating a recommended list for City Council to consider for a proposed 2023 Bond. Gathering public input is one of the steps that will assist members in prioritizing projects for council consideration.
Committee members in recent weeks have received presentations from city staffers regarding priorities and potential projects in the areas of transportation, drainage, watershed, parks, public safety, economic development and the library.
Once the committee creates a recommended project list for consideration for a proposed 2023 bond, City Council members will review the recommendations and direct staff on projects that need further development.
These projects will then undergo a preliminary engineering study to verify constructability and identify preliminary project costs.
To learn more about the Bond Advisory Committee and the process for a possible 2023 bond election, including projects currently under consideration, visit the Proposed 2023 Bond website at www.nbtexas.org/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
