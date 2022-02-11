New Braunfels is the place I love most. It’s where I was born and raised. It’s where I grew up riding my bike, floating the river on weekends and summers, and where my family taught me that it was sacrilege to miss an election or vote anything other than Republican.
This is a special, tight-knit place where generations of families have lived and raised their families. Unlike so many other places, even folks who go off to college come right back to create jobs and start families of their own right here. It is that steadfast commitment to good schools, safe neighborhoods, strong family values, great recreation, and the spirit of charity and taking care of each other that unites us all. It’s why I am so proud and humbled to ask for the privilege of protecting our Comal County values in the Texas House.
I’m Barron Casteel. I’m a successful business owner, local attorney, a deeply blessed family man, and a strong conservative. As Mayor, I earned the reputation as a taxpayer champion by cutting waste and our city’s property tax rate. I also invested in our local police department – ensuring we hired the police officers we needed to keep up with booming population growth and ensure our crime rate stayed low – while it skyrocketed in place like Austin and San Antonio.
I am running to protect our local values and way of life during a time of tremendous growth and challenge. As our next State Representative, my goal is to be the most accessible member of the Texas Legislature. My cell phone is 830-832-6899. You can call me anytime if you need anything at all. I am here to serve you and be the person who stands up for our values. I humbly ask for your vote but more importantly — your trust, guidance and prayers for me and my family.
What are the most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient and how would you build or improve upon those?
Texas is already the job creation capitol of America. To remain number one, we must hold true to our low-tax, low-regulatory policies. We live in a free-market economy in which our state is in constant competition with the 49 others for great jobs. We must ensure that we invest in the infrastructure we need to keep up with the booming growth. We must invest in growing our road capacity and in strengthening public education so employers looking to move here remain attracted to the high-quality of life Texas has to offer. Texas is the greatest place to live, work, and raise a family. We’ve got to keep it that way and the growth, the job creation, and the opportunities for our community will continue to come our way.
What are District 73’s biggest challenges and how would you approach them?
Texas still has the 7th highest property taxes in America! I want to cut property taxes in half by buying down local school taxes with each year’s economic growth. Cutting our outrageous property taxes in half will take a realistic and transparent plan. Substantial and permanent property tax relief is a huge challenge but our families — especially our seniors — are worried every year about being taxed out of their own homes. They deserve the relief and we must deliver.
We must also fully secure our border. In one year alone, 1.9 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border. The only way to secure our families, to lower border crime, to stop the drug cartels and human traffickers is to secure the border. If Washington won’t do it, Texas must step up and invest in the boots on the ground, technology, and resources to finish the wall.
What qualities and experiences set you apart from your opponents?
The most important qualification is that I am a strong conservative who stands up for our pro-family values. I am proud to have the support of local and statewide law enforcement and to be endorsed by Texas Alliance for Life. I also have the NRA’s top ‘AQ’ candidate rating because I believe in upholding every word of the 2nd Amendment.
As a business owner and public servant, I have experienced first-hand how overregulation from the federal government threatens our local economy. During the pandemic, we ensured no mandates and I designed local businesses as essential so everyone could get back to work immediately. Under my leadership as Mayor, we never raised the property tax rate — and we actually lowered it. Even when voters approved bond measures, I successfully pushed our city to absorb the cost of those bonds through responsible fiscal management. All of this during a six-year period in which our population grew from 57,000 residents to 101,000 — that’s 77% growth.
I’ve put conservative values into action during challenging times. We must do that in the Texas House now more than ever. I’ve lived almost my entire life right here in Comal County. I’m proud to have grown up in the conservative beacon of Texas. Let’s keep it that way.
