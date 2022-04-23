A 22-year-old New Braunfels woman was killed in a fatality accident on Interstate 35 in Schertz early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Anna Kraft, Schertz police Special Projects Unit crime prevention specialist, said officers were dispatched to the 22250 block of I-35 North around 2:01 a.m.
“Officers (responded) to a vehicle accident involving a silver Chrysler 200 and silver Toyota Tundra,” she said. “Based on the initial investigation, the driver of the silver Chrysler 200 lost control of the vehicle striking the highway barriers multiple times.”
Kraft said the Tundra, driven by a 36-year-old Hispanic man from New Braunfels, was traveling northbound on the highway when it collided with the Chrysler 200, driven by a 24-year-old Hispanic man from San Antonio.
Kraft said Lauren Carreon, 22, of New Braunfels, a passenger in the Chrysler 200 was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with serious injuries, she said.
No additional information was immediately available from police Saturday afternoon.
