Utility work comes first, but Goodwin Lane widening, improvements on the schedule for New Braunfels

Utility work begins on the proposed Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane improvement project in January, according to city officials.

The $21.4 million project, which voters approved during the 2019 bond election, includes widening Goodwin Lane from two to three lanes from Farm-to-Market Road 306 to Conrads Lane, with additional turn lanes at main intersections, sidewalks and drainage improvements, including the low water crossing at Alligator Creek.

The project also includes roadway and drainage improvements on Conrads Lane between Goodwin Lane and improvements at I-35 conducted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

But road construction won’t begin until utility work conducted by New Braunfels Utilities and consultants Freese and Nichols and Plummer Associates is completed, which includes an FM 306 discharge line and pump station expansion project.

The discharge line and pump station project, designed to meet the increased projected water demands of the Kohlenburg Pressure Zone, is scheduled to begin in January and will expand the capacity of the existing FM 306 pump station from 3.5 million gallons a day to 7 million gallons a day.

The project replaces the existing 12-inch water line along FM 306 and Goodwin Lane with new 36-inch and 24- inch water lines from the FM 306 pump station to the intersection of Goodwin Lane and Pebble Creek Run.

A second project that will facilitate the planned expansion of the existing FM 306 pump station consists of replacing the existing 12-inch water line along Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane with a new 24-inch water line from the intersection of Goodwin Lane and Pebble Creek Run to the Country Hills water tank.

Open house

Residents were recently invited to participate in an open house where New Braunfels city staff and project consultants were on hand to answer questions about the project and its effect on traffic and drainage.

New Braunfels resident Chris Burnett was one of the attendees who wanted to learn about the project. He expressed concern that three lanes on Goodwin Lane may not be enough to accommodate future traffic.

“I don’t know why they would only make it three lanes across Conrads instead of making it four lanes with the growth that’s in that area,” Burnett said. “(A builder) is putting in 300 homes and they sell in no time at all, then we have all this additional traffic. Based on the way they designed it, where the school sits right now, the traffic backs up, and that’s not going to fix the problem.”

New Braunfels resident David Bush said the roadway expansion is much needed.

“We’ve lived on Goodwin for a long time,” Bush said. “We were there when it was really rough. Then they modified it to what it is now. It has to be done because there’s too much development in that area. It’s just got to be done.”

Garry Ford, director of the city’s newly created Transportation and Capital Improvements Department, said most of the feedback from residents had regarded concerns about the Orion/Goodwin intersection.

“(Questions such as) Do we need to look at traffic control like a four-way stop or a traffic signal? The other questions are what type of sidewalks and pedestrian amenities are we providing,” Ford said. “We’re providing a 10-foot shared-use path on one side and then a six-foot on the other side. The other question is how we will handle drainage. It will primarily be storm sewer, inlets and storm drains.”

Ford said the city logs and reviews feedback from residents to determine whether any adjustments in the project are needed. Design work on the project continues and is expected to be completed in March 2022.

More information and an opportunity to provide feedback is available by visiting www.nbtexas.org/goodwin. The feedback survey is open until Dec. 15.

NBU staff and project consultants were also on hand to answer questions about the waterline improvements on Goodwin Lane and Conrads Lane.

“A couple of people have asked about traffic and how traffic is going to be impeded,” said Jesse Guerra, a senior project manager with Plummer Associates. “We tell them that the contractor has a plan, and the city has to approve that before they begin the work. Timing, the cost and traffic are the three major themes of questions.”

Construction of the city’s Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane improvements is scheduled to follow NBU’s waterline improvements with drainage and roadway work anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023 and be complete in the summer of 2025, weather and other factors permitting.

The reconstruction project benefits from about $17.4 million in funds from the 2019 bond program and $4 million in roadway impact fees.