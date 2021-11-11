Nonprofits are back on the Wurstfest grounds churning out potato pancakes, pretzel dogs and other goodies to raise money for themselves or other nonprofit organizations.
The Wurstfest grounds boasts several booths full with kitchens and equipment, a return after a fire and the pandemic canceled the fest in 2020.
The Rotary Club of New Braunfels is enjoying its new, “professional” kitchen and booth that is double the size compared to 2019’s booth.
Rotary Club president Felicia James said she is proud of their volunteers who contribute thousands of hours to boost food sales as many festival goers excitedly return to the grounds.
Those proceeds are distributed among nonprofits which apply for funding.
“We’re super excited about it, because that just means it’s that much money we can give away to our community next year, it’s the whole reason we’re there and we’re here,” James said. “It’s to improve lives, make an impact.”
Now that nonprofits are getting back on their feet from the pandemic, the Rotary Club is excited to raise funds to help. It has a $200,000 goal in food sales for this year.
“It’s record setting day after day,” Rotary Club of New Braunfels Wurstfest co-chair Travis Taylor said. “Year over year it’s about a 49 percent increase in gross sales so far for five days [over the festival this year].”
In 2019, they raised about $130,000 in gross food sales, not the actual net amount, Taylor said.
The booth sells Kartoffelpuffer plates at $10 each and with sausage at $14.
They help organizations such as River City Advocacy counseling center, Volunteers in Medicine, Communities in Schools, CASA of Central Texas, Inc., Pink Warrior Advocates, Steve’s Pantry and The Texas Ramp Project. Besides raising money, it is a good way for members to become closer in a fun environment.
“I think everyone bonds in the booth because you’re there,” Tracey Norris smiled. “It’s a lot of fun.”
They have a group of seven members on their Wurstfest organizing committee: Travis Taylor, Norris, Ian Perez, Justin Meadows, Kevin Carroll, Lindsay Hass and Justin Hoffman.
About 150 members are volunteering, working in shifts from about 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., not including other responsibilities such as setting up or closing down.
“The line might look long but it’s going really fast,” Norris said.
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Texas, which connects foster families to foster children, are seeing boosts from their booth as well, selling “Jagerdogs” and their “Carnvial Eats” Cooking Channel famous “Dusseldogs.”
They are about 60% funded by the state, so they must raise the remaining 40% which translates to about $5 million.
Proceeds from Wurstfest will go toward operations.
“More people want to know what we do, how we do it and why and they came to visit us and it’s amazing,” SJRC Texas community outreach coordinator Laci Bird said. “The grounds, yes it’s more packed but it’s how it would’ve been before if that many people showed up. Everyone thinks it’s so beautiful and they’re all excited about the community.”
Bird said she enjoys running into the Jaycees and other local organizations as they all work together to help those in need.
“I run into multiple Jaycees and my friends at the Food Bank, seeing everybody in one place again is really refreshing,” Bird said. “With Wurstfest in the community, it’s what’s so great about being back in the community and seeing all those faces again.”
The nonprofit is seeking more foster families. SJRC will have its annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 11.
“We’re doing good, but the need for foster parents is huge, especially in this area,” Bird said. “I love what we do and love that we have a facility but these children need homes. The money is great for keeping the doors open but also getting out in the community and getting people to know we’re here.”
