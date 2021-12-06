Last spring as a finalist for his current position, New Braunfels police Chief Keith Lane touted the department’s new Street Crimes Unit, comprised of officers who had served on the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force that disbanded last May.
On Friday that unit led other law enforcement agencies on a search of a southeast side home that authorities said netted hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and an automatic weapon — and the arrest of a 24-year-old New Braunfels man.
“A few months ago, when we last spoke about the Street Crimes Unit, I kind of envisioned what they were going to do and accomplish and it has exceeded those expectations,” Lane said on Monday. “This arrest is just one small example of what it is doing.”
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the NBPD Street Crimes Unit and SWAT Team, assisted by FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
“The lone occupant of the residence, 24-year old Jonathan Eric Espinoza of New Braunfels, was located and detained without incident,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said Espinoza was the target of a multiple-month-long investigation, which resulted in officers obtaining a search warrant for the residence, which was “suspected as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution operation.”
The search turned up over 700 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of approximately $30,000, Ferguson said.
“Additionally, officers recovered $23,000 in U.S. currency, jewelry, a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, and a small amount of heroin and cocaine,” he said.
Espinoza was transported to the Comal County Jail and charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $25,000.
Espinoza was released from the Comal County lockup on Oct. 22 after posting $10,000 bond on a charge of allegedly evading arrest or detention with a vehicle the previous day.
Lane praised the Street Crimes Unit’s unsung accomplishments.
“A lot of (operations) they are doing we usually don’t publicize,” he said. “But this unit is fully manned now and my expectations are really high for them.”
Ferguson said the ongoing investigation could lead to other arrests and possibly additional state and/or federal charges against Espinoza, who remained jailed on Monday.
