One survivor said the concert should have ended before it started, as conditions were ripe for the stampede that killed 10 people last November.
The story of what happened at Houston’s RNG Park the night of Nov. 5, 2021 might never be fully explained. Those who survived the 11-minute surge of spectators to the front of Travis Scott’s concert stage said it could have been prevented.
All is featured in a free showing of an 85-minute documentary on the tragedy Monday night at EVO Cinemas Creekside 14, 214 Creekside Way in New Braunfels. “Concert Crush” takes viewers on a minute-by-minute account of the concert in which more than 50,000 paid $300 to attend, and resulted in the deaths and more than 300 injured.
Charlie Minn also produced and directed “Miracle on 4th Street,” his documentary on the Nov. 5, 2017 mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in which 26 were murdered and 20 others wounded by a 26-year-old New Braunfels man.
Minn’s latest film also features voices of those who attended the night of the Astroworld stampede. A crowd swelled even larger by gate jumpers in a practice encouraged by Scott, and thousands got caught in the rush that left 10 people dead and more than 300 injured.
“I know a lot of people from your area drove over there to attend because Travis Scott has a huge following,” Minn said from New York City on Wednesday. “We’re coming up on six months later and everything is still unresolved.
“The investigation is continuing, but that’s it. It’s a horrible situation and was something that was preventable. You go to concerts to have a good time instead of fighting for your life.”
Thousands had attended Astroworld Music Festivals since they were founded by Scott in 2018. But the rap music star’s concerts had gained notoriety for controversies and legal issues over safety issues, and the deadly melee led to dozens of lawsuits filed against the city of Houston and Scott, whose representatives directly commented for the documentary.
The film shows Scott encouraging one fan to jump out of a tree and into the throng of spectators less than 50 feet from the stage. Survivors and attorneys cited two festival areas, the main entry and security checkpoints, without enough officers to prevent the crowd’s rush toward the stage.
Scott acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd as a limp body was crowd-surfed to the front, and that implied he must have known something was wrong.
“Don’t tell me he didn’t know what’s going on when he sees the ambulance,” Minn said. “I think he just wanted to get through the set. He’s had concerts before where people got hurt. He thinks ‘I can float on water here, and everyone bows to me.’”
Also absent from the film are statements or comments from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Department, and doesn’t mention the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, all among those named in civil suits filed on behalf of victims and their families.
Minn said Scott, 30, belted his hit “Sicko Mode” during a private pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on March 26 — his first performance since the tragedy — only got richer while others were left to recover and grieve.
“I’m doing what I can to give victims and survivors a voice, said Minn, whose 34 films include sales to Lions Gate, Investigation Discovery and Gravitas Ventures, with 23 streamed on Amazon Prime. “Every story fades. We have 10 people who lost their lives and nobody had been arrested. No one is in jail; everyone just got richer.”
Concert Crush will open in New Braunfels, San Antonio, Austin and several other Texas cities on April 29. For more, visit https://www.concertcrushfilm.com.
