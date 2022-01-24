A New Braunfels woman in her 50s is the latest COVID-19 fatality reported by Comal County health officials, while the number of patients in local hospitals undergoing treatment for the virus increased on Monday.
The woman died at a local hospital on Jan. 7, bringing the county’s death toll to 491 since the pandemic began in March 2020. County officials have reported eight fatalities this month.
On Friday statewide, 169 deaths were reported, an increase of 24 fatalities compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Friday, 76,612 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 69 patients on Monday, an increase of six from Friday’s report, with 15 in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
About 73% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 16% on Monday, down from Friday’s rate of 16.3%.
On Thursday, there were at least 13,371 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, an increase of 1,520 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21.1% of total hospital beds statewide.
On Monday, county health officials added 404 new COVID-19 cases to its count, breaking a new record for the highest number of new cases reported in one day since the pandemic began.
The newly reported cases bring the total number in the county to 25,610.
On Friday, 66,246 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 58,692, an increase of 289 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Thursday, 33.3% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.
State data indicates that 62.57% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 62.33%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 56.27%.
About 40.9 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.6 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story
