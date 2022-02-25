New Braunfels Utilities officials say construction work for its $11.5 Surface Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project designed to provide much-needed transmission capacity support to the Landa Park Pump Station and alleviate high-pressure issues in the area is proceeding on schedule.
But that also means more lane and road closures are planned.
Rivercrest Drive at the intersection of Loop 337 is slated for lane and road closures starting Wednesday through March 18 to allow crews to install a bore under that location.
One-way traffic control will be set up on Rivercrest Drive with detours marked along the construction route.
Schertz-based Pesado Construction is the contractor performing the construction for this part of the 24-inch and 30-inch discharge and water line project.
Crews with Pesado are also in the process of installing a bore under Common Street and Waterway Lane to lay out pipe.
Crews will be excavating along Waterway Lane, prompting the closure of that road until April 1.
Road and lane closures, along with detour routes, will be clearly marked.
The work is part of a project that, when completed, will help to alleviate high-pressure issues in the area when the Headwaters at the Comal, the Surface Water Treatment Plant and Landa Park pumps are running simultaneously.
The water line project will cover around 2.5 miles, constructing about 12,800 linear feet of 24-inch and 30-inch water main. Work will include trenching/backfill, trench safety, curved microtunneling, jacking/boring, fittings, valves, connections and other appurtenances, generally from the water treatment plant located on Gruene Road to the FM 306 Pump Station, located at 2320 East Common Street. Much of the work will be done along Rivercrest Drive, Gruene Road, and Waterway Lane.
“New Braunfels Utilities is investing more than $688 million into 145 projects over the next five years,” said NBU Chief Strategic Communications and Safety Officer Melissa Krause.
“A number of these projects will overlap as we replace, upgrade, or install new infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community. The (Surface Water Treatment Plant) project is a prime example of that. The Landa Park Pump Station expansion that will add additional water supply will be connected to the SWTP water line project, which will dove-tail into NBU’s planned SWTP expansion project.”
The water line project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for Capital Improvement Projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels. All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
Contact Desirae Medellin at 830-608-8971 or dmedellin@nbutexas.com with any questions regarding the project.
