Those were the main themes of the New Braunfels Women’s Conference, a one-day event that afforded women an opportunity to personally and professionally grow, which took place at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday.
Hosted by the New Braunfels Women’s Business Alliance, the non-profit event featured keynote speakers, an exhibitor fair, skill-building breakout sessions and opportunities to develop new relationships.
According to Blythe Cox, chair of the Women’s Business Alliance, more than 300 women and about 25 exhibitors representing a wide variety of companies and mom-and-pop shops took part in the inaugural event.
“The purpose of the event is to empower women who are in business, to give them the tools and resources that they can take back to the workforce themselves, whether that means they own their business or actually in business,” Cox said. “It’s also a way to help build our program and our scholarship program.”
Cox added that through the sessions, women came away from the conference with new leadership skills, tips on how to grow their business and marketing tools, as well as tips and resources from other women in business that they can immediately apply to what their business is doing.
Julia Martinez, Energy2Business liaison with CPS Energy, was among the exhibitors meeting and greeting women during the event.
“We’re promoting rebates, products and services built around the needs of the small business community,” Martinez said. “In addition to that, we promote the non-profit organizations that are here to help small businesses as well. We help our small businesses to thrive with different information we have available for them.”
Martinez added that Tuesday’s event is part of an outreach program, which allows the company to keep in touch with the community.
“We partner with chambers of commerce,” she said. “We partner with the different alliances that are out there. We will come along with them to do booth presence and presentations. We can do them virtually, on Facebook and in person. It depends on the needs of the other non-profit organizations that are requesting it.”
Among the keynote speakers was Amy House, founder of Growin’ Out Loud Darlin,’ who offered tips on how to develop strategies and discern between friendship and collaborative relationships, and Stephanie Scheller, founder of Grow Disrupt, who presented conference attendees with the concept of Emotional Intelligence and how it impacts the ability to achieve peak performance in business and life.
Amanda Weinand from Broadway Bank was among the hundreds of women attending the event.
“The conference for women is a great thing for women to be a part of,” Weinand said. “It shows interest in the community and how women can combine together and really benefit (from that).”
Asked what she hoped to take away from the conference, Weinand said she needed to learn how to “take time for myself.”
Cox said future plans call for the event to become a yearly fixture.
“We are absolutely going to continue this program,” she said. “We’ve gotten a great response from everyone, and they seem excited.”
