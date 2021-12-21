The Texas Legislative Conference, the nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually in New Braunfels to focus on public policy issues, has named U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady as 2022 Texan of the Year.
Brady, a Republican who represents the 8th Congressional District of Texas that includes all of Montgomery, Walker, Houston, San Jacinto, Trinity, Grimes, Madison and parts of Leon and Harris counties, will be honored by the conference on March 24 and will join a prominent list of honorees that includes presidents, U.S. senators, entertainers, governors and business icons.
Former recipients of the Texan of the Year Award include T. Boone Pickens in 2009, Peter M. Holt in 2010, Ray Benson in 2011, Ray Perryman in 2012, John Sharp in 2013, Wallace Jefferson in 2014, Joe Straus in 2015, John Cornyn in 2016, Pike Powers in 2017, George Strait in 2018, Lamar Smith in 2019 and Glenn Hegar last year.
Brady was first elected to Congress in 1996.
“It really is a remarkable honor,” Brady said from his district office in Conroe via a Zoom conference organized by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “This Chamber of Commerce and this Legislative Conference is really iconic in Texas. I know as a Chamber of Commerce executive myself, both in Beaumont and south Montgomery County, the Woodlands — this conference is where people who want to find solutions come together and have for more than a half a century. We live in a time when both here in Texas and in Washington, there are many crucial issues and many crucial policies that need discussion. You need to have people from every ideology in these rooms having these thoughtful discussions. For our state especially, the Texas Legislative Conference plays a huge role, and I’m really grateful and honored to be Texan of the Year for 2022.”
Brady is only the third Texan in history to chair the powerful House Ways & Means Committee – considered to be the most influential committee in Congress – with control over taxes, international trade, health care, Medicare, Social Security and welfare.
As chairman, Brady led the effort to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, resulting in the first comprehensive overhaul of America’s tax system in more than 30 years.
Brady also successfully negotiated an end to the 40-year ban on selling U.S. crude oil overseas, his first achievement as chairman.
He has also chaired both the Health Care and Trade Subcommittees of Ways and Means.
While chairman of the Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee, he helped secure approval of trade agreements with Columbia, Panama and South Korea. In Congress, he has helped successfully secure the passage of 13 of America’s 15 free trade agreements, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2020.
Brady has also served as chairman of the Joint Committee on Taxation and as a member of the Joint Economic Committee of the House and Senate.
A native of the Mount Rushmore State, he is a distinguished alumnus of the University of South Dakota.
Brady announced in April that the current term, which expires in 2022, will be his last serving in the U.S. House.
Prior to his election to Congress, Brady worked as a Chamber of Commerce executive for 18 years and served six years in the Texas House of Representatives, where he was named Top Ten Legislator for Families & Children and one of Five Outstanding Young Texans.
Brady lives in The Woodlands with his wife and two sons and has logged more than 2.5 million miles commuting from Texas to Congress, equivalent to five round trips to the moon.
“The Texan of the Year is how these conferences culminate,” said Conference Chair Patrick Rose of Corridor Title. “There is much discussion each year in advance of the conference as to who is going to be the next Texan of the Year, who fills George Strait’s big shoes. We have previously served members of Congress of distinction — Lamar Smith, Bill Archer, Kika de la Garza and others, and it’s in this spirit that we gather today to honor Congressman Brady.”
The annual statewide policy and business forum marking its 56th year is scheduled for March 24-25 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
For more information, visit www.TXLegislativeConference.com.
