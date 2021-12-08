The sound of bells and trains churning along echoed throughout the Brauntex Theatre for a magical movie night.
The Brauntex showed “The Polar Express” to a packed theatre of children and parents cozied up in pajamas and sipping hot chocolate. They also enjoyed photos with Santa Claus and a prize drawing with golden tickets like those in the movie.
Every $5 admission benefitting the theatre’s “Artreach” program and in sticking with the train theme, its neighbor the New Braunfels Railroad Museum.
The theatre had about 500 people and out of those about 160 new faces, Brauntex Theatre production coordinator Risa Miller said.
“We had lots and lots of little kids and young people who came in, and for a lot of them it was their first experience there and we really made it magical,” Miller said. “It got people into the train museum as well which is great. Next year they agreed to be open for our ‘Polar Express’ experience.”
The movie was shown on a new projector and screen through the Brauntex’s “Double Your Impact” campaign to upgrade all of its technology.
“Before this year we haven’t really done movies because the screen was so tiny and our projector was not good,” Miller said. “This year we were able to get a bigger screen and a better projector and now the movie experience is enhanced because of that.”
Local “tuba meisters” played music outside as families waited in line. For the movie, the Brauntex also did some Christmas magic by whirring up a snow machine to kickoff the movie, exciting the audience.
“Everyone had a great time, I was in my train conductor outfit,” Miller laughed. “We try to make it as magical as possible trying to create wonderful moments for people at the Brauntex so they can group up here and make memories.”
The showing kicked off the theatre’s outreach efforts to get more people to the theatre so they can come back through the years, with their children and grandchildren.
Next season the theatre is aiming to expand its events, including both its usual concert programming and programs geared toward younger audiences.
The theatre also will continue its “Artreach” program geared toward young people including underserved youth.
The theatre partners with Connections Individual and Family Services, the Comal County Crisis Center and New Braunfels Christian Ministries Kids Club which does afterschool programs.
One example is the theatre providing drum circle programs for the Kids Club.
“Next season we will have programs in the theatre offering free and affordable tickets for organizations which serve underserved youth,” Miller said.
To learn more about the “Double Your Impact” campaign to upgrade technology, contact Delia Milam at 830-627-0808
