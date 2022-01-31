Residents should stay tuned to the latest weather forecasts for the next couple of days, as a very strong arctic cold front will move through South Central Texas Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, bringing the coldest air mass seen so far this winter.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service say, however, that this event will not be a repeat of the severity or impacts of the February 2021 winter storm, but hard freezes and a wintry mix of precipitation are in the forecast for some areas.
The air behind the cold front will be very cold, with temperatures remaining below freezing across parts of the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country during the day on Thursday.
In addition, hard freezes are expected area-wide Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.
Low temperatures in New Braunfels are expected to fall to the freezing mark on Wednesday night. Thursday’s high will only reach the high 30s before falling into the low 20s Thursday night.
Overnight lows near or below freezing will also continue through the weekend and into early next week.
Strong north winds will also result in bitterly cold wind chill values Thursday and Friday mornings, ranging from single digits to the teens.
Precipitation will begin on Wednesday ahead of the cold front and continue into the overnight hours and Thursday morning. As temperatures drop behind the front there is the potential for a mix of freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning across portions of the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country.
Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said on Monday afternoon that forecasters are not anticipating any icing in New Braunfels, but the forecast continues to evolve.
“So far, the models are trending cooler, but it looks like precipitation is going to be in the form of rain, at least for New Braunfels.” Bermudez said. “However, we still have another two days to look at the models. There’s still some disagreement about six hours or so when you compare one (model) to the other. Those six hours can make a huge difference when it comes down to winter precipitation or winter event.”
Bermudez said any precipitation will clear the area by Thursday afternoon, but the cold air mass will stay in place at least through Saturday.
“This is not the same as last year’s winter storm,” Bermudez said. “This is just a cold snap that’s part of the winter season but nothing to compare to last year.”
New Braunfels Utilities is asking customers to prepare for freezing temperatures by implementing energy-saving measures that might help minimize the impact on the electrical grid.
Some energy-saving tips that can help customers manage energy usage include:
Setting the thermostat setting between 68 and 70 degrees.
Keeping doors and windows closed to minimize warm air from escaping the home.
Wearing warm, comfortable clothing to help stay warm indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat.
Running ceiling fans in reverse to help bring down warm air near the ceiling.
Pressure can build up in pipes during the freeze. As the water in the supply line freezes, it expands, pushing against all the water between it and the home.
NBU recommends allowing a faucet to drip to avoid potential problems from freezing pipes.
More tips to ensure resident’s water supply is protected from freezing temperatures include:
Protecting faucets, outdoor pipes and pipes in unheated areas with pipe insulation. In a pinch, wrapping them with rags, newspapers, trash bags, plastic foam, or even bubble wrap can add needed protection.
Covering any vents around the home’s foundation.
Draining water hoses and store them in a garage or shed.
For additional safety tips, visit nbutexas.com/witner-freeze-tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.