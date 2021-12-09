Collin Gonzales is one of five children. When his mom Stacy asked Collin and his siblings to make her some paper snowflakes to decorate her house, he went online and found a tutorial on making giant snowflakes. In just a short amount of time, he came back downstairs and presented his mom with a large snowflake suitable for hanging.
“I thought where in the world did you learn how to do this, and how did you do it?” Stacy remarked.
That was three years ago.
What started as a way to keep her children busy for a while has now become a seasonal business for Collin.
The 13-year-old has a goal of earning enough money to go on a student trip to Washington D.C. When he was nominated by a teacher last year to go on the educational trip, he thought that selling the snowflakes during the holiday season might be a good way to earn money for the trip, which costs more than $2,000.
“I posted it on the Moms of New Braunfels Facebook page. In 30 minutes, he had 50 orders,” Stacy said. Collin creates large and small snowflakes made out of heavy cardstock. He cuts a pattern on square templates and creates the snowflakes by molding the six squares into a snowflake. Creating the shapes and patterns of ice crystals with paper is something that comes naturally for Collin, who has an analytical mind and competes in UIL math events.
This year, orders have increased significantly. Stacy takes orders during the day and presents the orders to Collin when he gets home from school. The snowflakes have been used for décor as well as props. Collin recently filled an order for a production of “The Nutcracker.”
He also has filled orders for nursing homes, teachers, and business owners. In addition to serving as decorations for classrooms and businesses, the snowflakes are often requested for holiday parties. Customers have requested specific colors for certain themes such as red, green and white for the Mexican flag. One customer requested all gray snowflakes. Others have requested colors of yellow, purple, orange and light blue. And some customers have requested all of the above.
Collin said he would continue to take orders just past Christmas. So far, he has been able to keep up with the orders, even though the eighth-grader also is involved in tennis, football, track, and a robotics team at New Braunfels Middle School.
When he first began making the giant snowflakes, some of his friends made fun of him, but that changed.
“They found out how much money I was making,” Collin commented.
His advice for others considering a seasonal business?
Don’t get flurried.
His advice is to stay organized. Also, family support goes a long way.
While Collin and his twin brother Cassen are involved in different activities, they support each other in everything they do, Stacy said. Collin’s younger siblings — 7-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Cailey, and 3-year-old Cailer — have given up their playroom temporarily so that Collin can make and sort orders.
His dad Louis has been experimenting with different sealants to try to offer an outdoor version of the snowflakes.
Collin’s Washington D.C. trip will be in June of 2022. So far, he has earned more than 50 percent of the funds needed for his trip. The Junior National Honor Society member says he plans to pursue studies for a career as a pediatric surgeon.
“I’ve known since third grade that I wanted to be a surgeon,” he said.
The large snowflakes, 22- to 24- inches, are $7 each, or $5 each for three or more. The smaller snowflakes, 8- to 10-inches, are $5 each, or $3 each for orders of three or more.
Orders can be placed with Stacy via email at stacy_gonzales78@yahoo.com, or on the Moms of New Braunfels Facebook page.
