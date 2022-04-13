Except for law enforcement and fire/emergency services personnel, city of New Braunfels and Comal County offices and services will close in observance of the Founder’s Day/Good Friday holiday through Easter Sunday.
New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Court and Municipal Building on South Castell Avenue will be closed Friday, with the Main Library, Westside Community Center, Fischer Park Nature Center, Solid Waste/Recycling and Parks/Recreation administrative offices closed through the weekend.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be open Friday and Saturday but closed on Easter Sunday. Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal hours through the weekend.
The city will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Friday.
The city’s recycling center will be closed on Friday, open Saturday, and as usual, closed on Monday. For more on specific city facilities and amenities, visit the city website, nbtexas.org, or call 830-221-4000.
Comal County offices, annexes and justice operations will be closed through the weekend. Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be closed Friday and Saturday, with remote drop-off locations also closed Friday.
County parks in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend.
Friday is also a holiday for students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts. Most area banks, U.S. Post Offices, including mail delivery, will run as normal Friday.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices and New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Friday. NBU customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
