“It’s a fight of good against evil.”
Those words were spoken by Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine in Houston, as New Braunfels area residents, people of diverse faiths and people of various nationalities came together on Friday at downtown’s Main Plaza to pray and stand with Ukraine, a nation that has seen death and destruction of its cities and villages, resulting in Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II.
“This is not just Ukraine’s fight for freedom and its independence,” Tarasiuk said. “It’s a true biblical fight. God is with the Ukrainian people because we are fighting a just cause. We are fighting for freedom and independence and also for the freedom of the whole world and all freedom-loving people.”
Tarasiuk added that he hoped Americans would continue to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts with donations through charitable organizations working in the country.
Russian forces invaded their Eastern European neighbor and former Soviet republic on Feb. 24. The U.N. migration agency said Friday that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country.
That means that around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been forced from their homes.
Friday’s service was organized by Tree of Life Church and other New Braunfels churches.
Pastor Don Ducan of Tree of LIfe Church told attendees that there’s a physical fight taking place but also a spiritual battle that all people can be involved in.
“We stand together and that’s strength,” Duncan said. “How do we change something halfway around the world? For a believer, those who believe in Christ, our prayer makes a difference. That’s our offensive weapon. In times like this we know it’s a difference maker.”
Ducan continued.
“I hope it’s not lost on us as Americans how important it is to stand for freedom,” he said. “Here we have a country around the world that’s fighting for their freedom and we should, of all people, be standing with them. We should leverage our freedom, not take it for granted, but leverage our freedom on behalf of those fighting for theirs. Standing together in unity here and standing together in unity with them, and then going to the lord in prayer is how we do that.”
Mayor Rusty Brockman told the assembled crowd that he was “looking at what this community is all about.”
“One hundred and seventy six years ago this community was founded by immigrants from Germany. They grabbed hands with the local Native Americans, the Spaniards and the Mexicans who were in this area and created this wonderful place we call home today.”
“If you would put your arm around the shoulder of somebody who is standing next to you and just think in your mind’s eye — this is what we’re doing today with the world gathering here on our plaza to let people know that we care, we’re concerned and we’re going to pray for peace in the world.”
The 45-minute service continued with a prayer for peace offered by Pastor Ray Still of Oakwood Church, a prayer for protection and safety from Pastor Jay Moeller of Legacy Church and a prayer for unity from Pastor Edward Natekin of Solid Foundation Evangelical Church.
Andrew Glukhovski, who said he was born in the Soviet Union but raised in Ukraine, offered a prayer for churches.
“Ukraine — it’s always a surprise for everyone around,” Glukovski said. “We love our friends. We love our neighbors and we love our God. God was always a part of our life.”
Duncan then offered a prayer of leadership.
Members of the Solid Foundation Evangelical Church and Tree of Life Church and Mariana Glukhovski performed musical offerings.
The U.N. human rights office says that it has recorded a total of 816 civilians killed and 1,333 injured since the fighting began on Feb. 24, though it only reports counts that it can verify. It believes the figures vastly understate the actual toll.
Ukrainian officials say thousands have been killed, according to the Associated Press.
The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured.
