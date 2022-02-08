Monday’s lunch-hour candidate forum turned into a disappointing adventure for one hopeful, who claims he was target of homophobic slurs while taking a bathroom break.
“I was called a “Democrat f**got,” my campaign materials were trashed, and access to my car was purposefully blocked,” said Justin Calhoun, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 73, who then declined to participate in Monday’s candidate forum at the Brauntex Theatre. “This attempt to discourage other Democrats and me across the state from running will not work.”
The event, hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels alumni group, featured candidates vying for local county and state positions — most running unopposed in the March 1 party primary — that are all currently held by Republicans.
“It was a forum for all of the local positions — just the ones people around here will vote on,” said Jonathan Packer, Chamber executive director, “As a non-partisan, advocacy organization, we felt like providing that information to our members.”
Emerging from the bathroom, Calhoun found his campaign literature separated from the other candidates’ materials, discarded inside and outside of trash cans. When he went to his car to retrieve new materials, he found his car boxed in.
Calhoun, a social worker from New Braunfels and the lone Democrat attending, left the Brauntex Theater without participating in the forum.
“We offered any assistance that we could provide, but he made what he thought was the best decision for him at the time,” Packer said of Calhoun’s choice to leave. “My understanding was that the only damages were to campaign materials in a modest amount. We did offer to call the police, but that didn’t happen at the request of the candidate.”
Packer contacted Calhoun early Tuesday morning. He credited the Leadership New Braunfels alumni group for staging “a forum for all candidates to (air) as much of their information as possible.
“I regret (the name-calling) to one candidate in particular,” he added. “I will say there was a positive atmosphere for the vast majority of candidates, which is what we try to have for these events.”
Calhoun, who is openly gay, thanked the chamber. He said the incident proved a continuation of a campaign to intimidate local Democratic voters and political groups. Last month a shovel-wielding woman damaged the door at party headquarters and in September of 2020 a Biden-Harris presidential campaign bus was harassed while traveling Interstate 35 north of the city.
“As tensions continue to rise in politics, our leadership both elected and candidates on both sides of the aisle need to be publicly against this type of behavior,” Calhoun said. “I know the people of Comal County are good people, and the actions of a few do not speak for all.”
