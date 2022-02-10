Comal County COVID-19 death toll rose to 514 on Thursday, with officials confirming four additional fatalities while local hospitalizations climbed from the previous day.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Feb. 3 at home, a Canyon Lake man in his 70s on Jan. 21 at a local hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 80s on Feb. 3 at a local hospital and a Spring Branch woman in her 70s on Jan. 31 at home.
County officials have reported 15 fatalities this month.
On Wednesday, 294 deaths were reported statewide, unchanged compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Wednesday, 80,005 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Local hospitalizations climbed, with facilities in Comal County caring for 42 patients, up five from the previous day and down 17 from a week ago, with seven in intensive care and five on ventilators.
About 69% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 15.3%, down from the previous day's rate of 16.1%.
On Tuesday, there were at least 9,317 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, down 2,680 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 14.9% of total hospital beds statewide.
County health officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 29,042 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Wednesday, state officials reported 12,587 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 18,191, a decrease of 14,899 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 63.23% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 63.17%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 56.85%.
About 41.9 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.