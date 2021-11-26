During the last few weeks, Comal County’s law enforcement and justice departments won several convictions and saw others sentenced to lengthy prison terms, including two violent offenders.
“I’m incredibly proud of the great work of my team and law enforcement in our joint efforts to preserve our community values,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said.
Isaiah Joel Correa, 23, of New Braunfels, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, kidnapping, trafficking of a child, and violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months.
On Dec. 13, 2018, New Braunfels police arrested Correa, then 20, after an investigation into allegations he had carried on a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl. Correa was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Correa posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Comal County Jail, according to court records. Judge Dib Waldrip issued a temporary protection order, banning Correa from contacting the alleged victim.
When the victim went missing from her home that Dec. 30, police said they learned she spent the day with Correa. Those allegations led to Correa’s second arrest on Jan. 10, 2019 for violating the protective order and kidnapping.
Police said because the girl was a minor, she cannot give consent for her to leave her home, which met the statute for kidnapping. He remained in jail under bonds totaling $253,000 until reaching a plea deal.
Chief Civil Prosecutor Jessica Frazier said Correa was sentenced to 15 years on the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, 10 years on the kidnapping, 15 years on the trafficking charge and 10 years for violating the protective order.
All terms will run concurrently; Correa will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Vehicle theft, injury accident
A jury in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court needed only one day to convict Guillermo Angel Velasquez, 37, of New Braunfels, on several charges stemming from a July 23, 2019 incident in which he stole and wrecked two vehicles, one in a crash that sent three to area hospitals.
Police said Velasquez stole vehicles in two separate locations within 15 minutes that night, one in the 1000 block of Interstate 35 South and the other at the Marketplace Shopping Center in the 600 block of North Business 35.
After damaging the tire rims trying to evade police, Velasquez wound up in the Marketplace parking lot, where the driver of the second truck, a 62-year-old woman from New Braunfels, stopped to help — unaware she was helping a suspect hunted by police.
After taking the woman’s vehicle he backed into another before leaving. Police said Velasquez hit two vehicles at South Seguin Avenue at Garden Street before fleeing toward Main Plaza. He crashed the truck near the intersection of Castell Avenue and West San Antonio Street.
He was captured after a brief foot chase in the 400 block of Hill Avenue, police said.
A 65-year-old woman from New Braunfels, 44-year-old woman from Pleasanton and a 45-year-old man from San Antonio, were taken to local hospitals and subsequently recovered.
Velasquez was jailed but posted $52,000 in PR bonds and released Oct. 30, 2019.
On Dec. 1, he was jailed after a grand jury indicted him on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and was jailed under $300,000 bonds.
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Daniel Floyd said Velasquez, convicted on two of the four aggravated assault charges and both vehicle theft charges, will be sentenced by Robison on Jan. 4, 2022.
Other notable cases
Tharp noted guilty pleas, convictions and/or sentencings in the following cases, prosecuted by Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary and ADAs Shelby Griffin, Allison Buess and Jackie Doyer:
• Harris Todd Goldstein, 33, Spring Branch, burglary of a habitation, 10 years.
• John Richard Carrio II, 28, New Braunfels, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 gram or less; bail jumping, two counts; seven years.
• Garrett Ray Benjamin Hare, 26, Elmendorf, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction and/or retaliation, four counts, 10 years
• Ronald Rudolph Rodriguez, 62, of McQueeney; prohibited substance in a correctional facility; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 gram or less, enhanced; 20 years; sentences to run currently.
Bail reduction canceled;
manslaughter trial postponed
A habeas corpus hearing had been scheduled for 39-year-old Clifton Adam Meneley of Selma, who was charged with the murder of 34-year old Kathleen Josephine Johnson, also of Selma, in New Braunfels on Oct. 27. Meneley, who has not been indicted, passed on Tuesday’s civil hearing, which sought to reduce his $750,000 bail.
Monday’s scheduled trial for Dave Michael Estes of New Braunfels — on three indictments charging intoxication manslaughter and three charging intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 306 on Nov. 10, 2019, has been postponed until April 4, 2022.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said Estes was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on FM 306 when it veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2018 Ford Escape, killing Melissa Leigh Edwards, 41, of Spring Branch; her son, Brendan Edwards, 11, and a relative, Walton Cleburne Parker, 93, of Rockport.
Estes suffered non-life threatening injuries, but his dog was killed. Charged initially with manslaughter, he was jailed Nov. 21, 2019 and released from the county lockup the following day after posting $40,000 in surety bonds.
Estes, now 45, was indicted by a Comal County grand jury on the initial charges and added the intoxication manslaughter charges in June 2020.
He was jailed and released on June 3, 2020 after posting personal recognizance bonds totaling $45,000.
