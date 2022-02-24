For Wyatt, things just weren’t the same after his knee surgery in June of last year.
He was stiff. He laid around a lot. He could not do any physical activities with his family. He was in pain and was fearful of movement, so he just stopped moving.
Those days are gone, though. His life changed when he met Emily Martinez, who has a doctorate in physical therapy. She began working with him. She put him through a series of exercises and treatments that included hurdle jumping, resistance bands, laser therapy, and soft tissue massage.
As part of his rehabilitation, he is learning how to use his leg again, instead of relying solely on his other three legs.
Wyatt is a dog, an American Staffordshire Terrier and American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is a rescue dog who was adopted by Corey and Heather Fuller and their four children.
The family veterinarian recommended that Wyatt see Martinez who, in addition to being a physical therapist, also is a Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner. She sees human patients during the day and canine patients in the evenings. Her mother, Cindy Elizondo, serves as her assistant.
Wyatt’s physical rehabilitation and conditioning sessions have helped him increase his strength and mobility.
“When I first saw him, he was severely depressed and had lost a lot of muscle mass and overall weight,” Martinez said. “We basically had to teach him how to sit, walk, and play all over again.”
The Fullers have seen a big difference in Wyatt as well.
“If they didn’t do what they do, he might have become a couch dog,” Corey Fuller said.
For a while, the family wasn’t even sure if Wyatt would be with them much longer.
Martinez has been able to coach Wyatt through balancing and strengthening exercises, helping to strengthen his leg but also his hips.
“He has severe hip dysplasia on his right hip, and we are trying to prevent a total hip replacement with our exercises,” she explained. “He is now running, jumping, rough housing with the other dogs and children, and back to his happy goofy self.”
There several signs that a dog could be in pain, Martinez said. Those include:
• Acting out
• Becoming unmotivated
• Excessive licking
• Gaining or acting depressed
• Sleeping/laying around more than usual
• Panting
• Crying when moving around
• Limp
“Animals can have muscle strain and fatigue after surgery. Physical therapy can help bring back that normal range of motion. Dogs or cats are really good at getting around on two or three limbs, but physical therapy can help them get back in balance so that they are using all of their limbs. If they suffer from arthritis, therapy can increase their range of motion and help with pain management,” said Dr. Brandon McBride, Clear Springs Veterinary.
Pawsitive Rehab (pawsitiverehab.com), is currently a mobile business. Martinez hopes to have a permanent building in the future that would allow for an underwater treadmill, permanent agility course and more equipment.
She obtained her certification from the University of Tennessee. Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioners also can work on other small animals such as cats, and even chickens.
Their patients are sometimes referred to them by veterinarians. Pet owners also contact them directly.
