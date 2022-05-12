Comal Appraisal District’s board meeting on Tuesday began with nearly two dozen residents speaking against record 2022 property valuations and ended with a new interim chief appraiser.
CAD staffer Jeffery Booker, who served as interim chief appraiser for two weeks prior to Rufino Lozano’s selection as chief appraiser five years ago, was again approved to guide the CAD in the interim a month after Lozano tendered his resignation early last month.
The CAD assesses and certifies market and taxable values for 34 taxing jurisdictions in Comal and adjacent counties. On average, its 2022 projected assessments are projected to rise between 30% and 50%, though some have exceeded those totals based on assessments as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Lozano resigned April 5 following a two-week paid suspension during an internal investigation into pay, benefits and other complaints filed by seven employees. CAD officials said that investigation is now complete, with the board approving corrective measures Tuesday evening.
The night’s focus, however, began with 2022 assessments issued to 95,000 owners of 108,000 properties last month. Most who spoke said their valuations doubled, tripled or quadrupled their 2021 valuations in the largest single-year increases since the CAD was formed in 1980.
“There were a lot of concerned citizens who were understandably concerned about the process,” John Tyler, CAD board chair, said of the 23 who spoke during the first agenda item, citizen’s commentary, which by state law prohibited direct responses by board members.
Tyler said many were referred to CAD taxpayer liaison officer Larry Hermance, appointed last year to help ease assessment disputes.
“We did the best we could to address their concerns, but Larry will follow up on a lot of those because (legally) we can’t address concerns brought up in public commentary,” Tyler said.
Residents have until 5 p.m. Monday to appeal higher assessments, which if affirmed, will lead to higher tax payments later this year.
On Wednesday, Colette Laine and husband Raul Flores, owners of Comal County Coffee in Spring Branch, announced the formation of a new citizen’s watchdog group, Comal Property Guardians.
“Angry, fed-up, and deeply concerned property owners are dumbfounded as to how their property valuations skyrocketed in one year,” Laine said in an email Wednesday evening. “We are now seeing that this is not just a growth problem … we have evidence that the price-gouging property appraisals are a direct result of either the CAD’s incompetence, ineptitude, or willful violation of the law.”
CPG’s email cited CAD board meeting minutes in which Lozano stated he was being pressured by public school districts to raise values of properties after the districts lost bond measures last November.
Tyler said Wednesday the board had indeed discussed Lozano’s problems with the school districts, which he said involved specific applications of state law that could not be fully contained and explained in the board meeting minutes.
Tyler was referring to an appeal of the CAD’s 2020 ratings that fell just shy of the 95%-105% preferred performance for all appraisal districts in Property Value Studies conducted by the Texas State Comptroller’s office. Comal ISD is one district that is contesting CAD’s 94.5% grade in the survey.
One taxpayer, who requested anonymity, said CAD assessments in recent years “exercised a lot of negligence in their valuation methods,” he said, referring to those who assessed his commercial property. In two of the past three years, he said he successfully appealed valuations to one-third of their initial assessments.
“It’s disheartening and extremely frustrating for local businesses whose property taxes are being raised upwards of 500%,” he said.
The CAD assesses properties for the city of New Braunfels, Comal County, the New Braunfels and Comal ISDs, and all or parts of the cities of Bulverde, Fair Oaks Ranch, Garden Ridge, Spring Branch, Schertz and Selma.
Its jurisdictions also include portions of the Boerne and Wimberley ISDs, all seven Comal County emergency services districts, Johnson Ranch and Meyer Ranch municipal utility districts, and the new Lake Dunlap and Canyon Water Control Improvement Districts.
The Texas Tax Code gives property owners the right to protest valuation assessments through CAD staffers or its citizen body, the Comal County Appraisal Review Board, or ARB.
Those filing appeals — in person by 5 p.m. or postmarked by Monday, May 16 — should be prepared to submit evidence of overvalued assessments to the district. Those rejecting initial settlement offers will see their appeals go before a three-member committee from the ARB.
Those dissatisfied with ARB decisions can file suit against the CAD in district court, or select one of two forms of binding arbitration, officials said.
Booker said the CAD is still processing 3,156 backlogged exemption requests and fielding 4,542 protests filed against 2022 valuations, which could surpass the 17,831 appeals filed in 2021 (that still have 31 cases pending).
“We’ve hired temporary staffers and processors to help with that,” Tyler said. “Anything else relating to property valuations would go before Mr. Booker or the staff. Very simply, we don’t set values and we don’t comment on how those values are determined.”
Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district improved videoconferencing methods that now have returned to in-person hearings before staffers and the ARB. More information is available at the “Truth In Taxation” website, which the CAD lists on notices to taxpayers.
The website includes information on tax rates, taxing jurisdictions and other details on valuations and assessments. For more, visit links at the CAD website, www.comalad.org.
