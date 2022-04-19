More than 300 spectators saw Carrie Isaac and Barron Casteel, both in the May 24 runoff for the Republican nomination for Texas House District 73, in an hour-long debate hosted Monday night by New Braunfels Conservatives at Creekside’s Village Venue.
The following are selected responses from the debate, which included no shortage of unclear answers without mention of some other issues — future water availability, quarries and urban sprawl — issues that have been central for many in the district.
Casteel, the former New Braunfels mayor, edged Isaac of Dripping Springs by 241 votes in the March 1 party primary, with former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green finishing third.
The winner of the May 24 runoff will face Democrat Justin Calhoun in November to succeed outgoing three-term GOP Rep. Kyle Biedermann. Redistricting erased Kendall and Gillespie counties from District 73, now comprised of all of Comal County and western Hays County.
Steve Ray of Corpus Christi moderated the debate, with timekeepers Sally Singley and Mark Gaubert, from Guadalupe and Bexar counties, respectively, serving as timekeepers. Isaac started out by saying the No. 1 issue facing the district was border security.
“We cannot have a sovereign nation without a secure border,” she said, then recounting her visit with local law enforcement and residents there last April. “Their lives are upside down — this is an invasion.
“I want to take away the non-profit status of those (agencies) that are aiding and abetting illegal immigrants. I want to do something in Texas that they did in Oklahoma. If you are in Texas and are wiring money without a legal ID, I want to charge you a fee and dedicate those funds to border security. We must have more manpower, infrastructure, and technology to secure our border.
“And last but not least, we must finish Trump’s wall. Let’s go Barron!”
There was much laughter and knee slapping, with a red-faced Isaac looking at Casteel and both briefly laughing at the slip meant to exclaim ‘Let’s go Brandon!’ — a phrase used by some conservatives to express opposition to President Joe Biden.
Other questions drew sharp responses from both candidates. Moderator to Isaac: What is (your) response to local veterans calling on (you) to drop out of the race?
“My opponent is hiding behind ‘dark’ money and a fake PAC. He is taking a 2018 tax return and saying by my accepting salary for my job as executive director (for a non-profit connecting tech jobs with veterans) that I was somehow taking money earmarked for veterans, and that couldn’t be further from the truth ...
“The sole donor who started this non-profit donated $250,000 to pay salaries for a service ... This donor was so impressed with my work that he just made a sizable contribution to my campaign.
“This is nothing more than political mudslinging and fake news. He’s going to try to tell you he’s not connected to this PAC ... Follow the money — his contributors are funding the state PAC.”
Moderator to Casteel: Whose endorsements are financially supporting your campaign?
“I am very proud to have endorsements from Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, who endorsed me the minute I first came out, and equally as proud to have one from Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler. Those are two local endorsements that mean the world to me.
“But more importantly, more than 80% of fundraising in my campaign is from right here in this district. From citizens, from business owners, people who live and work in this district ... people who I have developed relationships with and have that trust in my integrity.
“In the last two weeks, I’ve picked up a few other endorsements. And I’m also proud to have the endorsement from the most conservative governor in the United States, (Greg) Abbott. I’m proud of what we have done as a state and I’m proud of those endorsements.”
Moderator to Isaac: This is about her AirBnB in Wimberley so she can establish residence to legally qualify (to run) in this district. Carrie says this rental is her home, but she put the AirBnB up for rent again before the election. A group of veterans are renting the home on AirBnB through May 23, before the election. If she lives there, why does she put it back up for rent?
“My home is in House District 73. I pay taxes in House District 73. My personal mail is in House District 73. My husband (Jason) served portions of House District 73 for eight years. My boys were 2 and eight months old when we moved to the Hill Country and are 17 and 19 now. We raised them in here in the Hill Country. I have served on the local (food) pantry serving 100 local families a week for 10 years, and Jason and I have hosted the local fireworks show for nine years in House District 73. I look forward to continuing my service as the state representative in House District 73.”
Isaac later said the home in question was advertised as a short-term rental property co-owned by her and her husband. She did not elaborate further.
Moderator to Casteel: You are endorsed by, or I guess have received contributions exceeding $20,000 from groups that have called parents ‘domestic terrorists’ push CRT (Critical Race Theory) and support abortion. Why are you so closely aligned with groups that do not support Republican principles?
“First off, that’s all misconception. I’m not endorsed by a group that’s claiming that parents or school board members were somehow domestic terrorists ... I have chosen not to accept endorsements from those I’m not aligned with, specifically AFT (American Federation of Teachers). I was informed by Congressman (Chip) Roy I had received their endorsement, and I immediately went to their website.
“It was clear that I don’t even remotely begin to agree with a number of things they support, including transgender sports, which I’m 100% opposed to. I contacted them and asked they take back their endorsement and I certainly have not accepted a donation from AFT.”
In response to a later question that he received $21,000 from AFT, Casteel said he received a $500 donation from the organization that was returned.
On Tuesday Casteel said he had received more than $350,000 in campaign donations but could not say how much was donated from political action committees connected to teachers, teachers unions, or higher education.
Moderator to Isaac: What can we do to secure our elections?
“We cannot have a sovereign nation without secure elections… We must go back to secure paper ballots that have not been serialized. We must go back to precinct voting and paper voter rolls. Once a ballot is separated from a voter, that ballot is public property. There is no reason for them to be locked and sealed and I will fight for their transparency. We also must make sure our AG has the ability to prosecute voter fraud and we must make voter fraud a felony.”
In response to Isaac’s pledge to rid Democrats of all legislative committee chairmanships, Casteel pledged to build upon last year’s conservative agenda that included the Heartbeat Bill, Constitutional Carry and “the most funding we’ve ever had for the Texas border. I have no desire to cast a vote that would empower Democrats.”
NBC board questions followed, with one-minute responses and 30-second rebuttals. The first asked which piece of legislation they would first introduce that would directly benefit District 73, and how they would go about securing passage in both legislative houses.
“First we must secure our border and elections, but my hot-button issue is property taxes,” Isaac said. “Our founding fathers considered property ownership a right, just like life and liberty. But you don’t own your home because you rent it from the government, and this is unacceptable ...
“Our state must fully fund public schools. The state has $13 billion in excess revenue and I want them to return it to us in the form of property tax relief divided in the maintenance and operations portion of school district taxes that are about half of your property tax bill. We would eliminate this tax in about 10 to 12 years ...”
In response to the first question, Casteel said finishing the border wall was a priority along with “common-sense” legislation that would give federal law enforcement authority enforce state laws already on the books.
“It would give them the ability to pull over (vehicles) for probable cause, the ability to go after drug traffickers and human traffickers and use every resource we have that is available,” he said. “Why the legislature has not done that, I don’t know. It’s a waste of money and I’ll be the advocate in the legislature to do that ... The federal officials, who I met with last week, need to be given the authority to do that for all of us.”
Casteel said he applauded the legislature for starting a procedure for property tax reform in the last two sessions, but said he supported legislation that would do so dramatically through a combination of applying portions of tax surpluses, the state’s $16 billion Rainy Day fund, and budget cuts in lowering the property tax rate by 25% over the next 10 years.
“We’ve got to provide a long-time commitment by lowering the property tax burden for all Texans,” Casteel said.
Isaac extended her commitment by pledging to see property taxes cut by 50%.
“Property ownership is a right, and I will fight for that right,” she said, not mentioning specifics.
Both candidates closed by fielding other questions from the audience, with most of those seeking specifics on earlier questions, and then in closings offered their commitment to conservative Republican values.
Monday, May 16 is the first day of early voting; Friday, May 13 is the last day to apply for mail ballots and Friday, May 20 is the last early voting day. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24.
For more, visit the county’s elections website, www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
