It may not be snowing, but there’s plenty of warmth and cheer at Santa’s Ranch where families can see elaborate and grand light displays, from Jesus’ manger to the New York City skyline.
Santa’s Ranch is a family-owned drive-thru park more than a mile long which has done the light displays as a family for years. Last year when the pandemic hit, the park attracted customers since they were in their cars.
With this year as people better understand the pandemic, Santa’s Ranch co-founder Melanie Bass said it was an even brighter return.
“I feel like this year compared to last year, everybody was just trying to figure out life in the middle of a pandemic,” Bass said. “This year I feel like people have come out of that a little bit and found their own boundaries and comfort. Smiles were back on their faces, not that they weren’t last year, but it was different. People are just over the top happy this year and it was so, so sweet a blessing to interact with them in that way.”
Tickets are $35 each vehicle and $70 per season pass, and the show runs until Jan. 2.
The park donates proceeds toward The Arthritis Foundation and local organization Light Work 316, Inc. Light Work supports families facing major or life-altering illness or injury, including cancer.
Every year the family changes up the displays, but at its heart the message of Christ being born remains.
For the past several years, the organization has brought children with cancer or other serious illnesses to the park which gives them passes.
“They’re still sweet families,” Bass said. “We keep our local tight community and help promote any local events going on.”
Same as last year, the displays follow a sort of timeline across the events in the Bible, from Jesus’ birth to his resurrection.
“A lot of our stuff is the story of Jesus which is our staple on the backend of that and we keep that each year,” Bass said. “We always update and change up and restring a lot of the lights.”
There are also decorations based on other themes such as patriotism, major cities and Texas culture, such as cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs.
Shimmering lights reflect off still water and bold colors line a canopy, creating a magical tunnel customers can travel through.
Bass’ favorite displays include the NYC skyline and Jesus’ tomb. Bass’ mother and daughter worked on the ferris wheel together.
“I think we live in a world of busyness, everything is so busy,” Bass said. “You go to see the light animated shows in certain areas and it’s fast-paced music and fast-paced lights and everything is so fast-paced in the world right now. I feel like our park is a perfect time to actually slow down and you get to be a part of your story.”
Besides the strings, the park sells keepsakes such as ornaments, blankets and T-shirts families can bring home to remember their experience.
The park this year added new concessions and mementos, including new T-shirt designs.
Bass said getting to the park is also much easier this year, now that construction along I-35 near the park’s entrance has cleared up.
The Posey Road exit is now open northbound and southbound. If customers are in line, she asks them to stay in the right lane to ease up traffic.
As more return to the park and benefit the organizations, Bass said her family and the park hope to continue serving the community, whether through memories or charity.
“A lot of the communication at the park shows our heart for New Braunfels,” Bass said.
For tickets, go to http://www.santasranch.net/. The park is located at 9561 N I-35 in New Braunfels.
For more information and to follow Santa’s Ranch updates, go to their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/santasranchpark and Instagram @santasranch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.