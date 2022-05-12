AUSTIN — In terms of Class 4A athletics, Davenport High School is still one of the new kids on the block.
However, since beginning varsity competition in the 2020-21 school year, the Wolves have made leaps and bounds thanks to a core group of talented performers that includes senior Kiana Van Haaren. Van Haaren, who is a three-sport standout for Davenport, has become a leader for the Lady Wolves after winning the school’s first state track and field medal last season with a third-place finish in the long jump.
This year, Van Haaren is aiming for gold during the 4A state long jump competition in Austin, which is set for Thursday morning at the University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“All year my goal has been to get back to state and do it again — and do my best,” Van Haaren said.
Van Haaren is attempting to pull off a feat rarely seen in the Lone Star State by capturing gold medals at the state and field track meet in both TAPPS and UIL. In fact, as a freshman at New Braunfels Christian Academy, Van Haaren flat out dominated the competition en route to earning three first-place finishes, one silver medal and Female Athlete of the Meet honors in 2019.
After moving to Davenport to become one of the members of the Wolves’ first-ever senior class, Van Haaren has brought both experience and leadership to the school’s fledgling athletic programs.
“Kiana is our only senior so we call her ‘Grandma,’” Davenport track coach Brandon Davis said. “She is just a fun-loving senior girl that enjoys her teammates. She’s always there to help them and support them. As a coach, it’s really nice having her because I say, ‘Kiana, 4x100 — go warm up.’ Then I don’t have to look at her the rest of the meet because she takes care of them like a mother hen.”
Van Haaren said she takes her role as the lone senior seriously and has also been boosted by the constant support she’s found at Davenport.
“Being the first graduating class, we didn’t have people to really look up to, but now I’m the one everyone is looking up to,” Van Haaren said. “I think leadership is definitely a really big role. It’s important to help all of the other girls. All of the coaches and all of my teammates are so encouraging and they’re the ones that really motivate me to do my best in all sports.”
Van Haaren enters the state long jump event with the best qualifying distance of any 4A competitor at 19-02.25. In addition to her success on the track, Van Haaren is also a first team all-district midfielder for the Lady Wolves soccer team as well as a second team all-district middle blocker for the volleyball squad.
The senior, who is committed to continuing her track and field career at the NCAA Division I level at the University of Northern Colorado, said her passion for the sport began as a way to train for soccer.
“I’ve played soccer since I was little, so that was my main sport,” Van Haaren said. ‘Track honestly started in seventh grade just to kind of stay in shape. Freshman year was when I realized this is something I can be really good at if I put the work into it, so here I am.”
Van Haaren secured a Region IV-4A championship during the long jump event in Kingsville in late April and is now set to chase gold during her final trip to the UIL state meet in Austin. Davis said she’s ready for the spotlight.
“She’s more confident than ever,” Davis said. “It’s just staying the course. It’s about not doing anything different because it’s a big meet. Fresh legs win.”
Davis said Van Haaren has also served as a prime example that high school athletes can shine in multiple areas when given the opportunity.
“Her training is very limited when it comes to track because she does soccer and she does volleyball, and we love that about this school,” Davis said. “She’s proving you can do all three and be successful at all of them.”
