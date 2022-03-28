Newly built H-E-B in New Braunfels is set to open April 29

Out with the old and in with the new — loyal H-E-B shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief because the wait is almost over. After breaking ground last January the new H-E-B on South Walnut Street is scheduled to open late next month.
The new store, which is 30% larger than the existing location, comes equipped with a tortilleria, a wine tasting station and an in-house nutritionist. It will also become the first location to have a two-story True Texas BBQ with a drive thru.
“It was time for this part of the New Braunfels community to have a store that could keep up with the growth and could provide more of the items you see in the other store locations,” public affairs manager Julie Bedingfield said.
The upgraded store will be replacing the city’s oldest H-E-B location, which has been operating since 1994. It will join two other locations in the New Braunfels area — one in WestPointe Village and another on Interstate 35 North — in the 21st century.
The announcement that the location was getting a huge overhaul came in early 2021 and was followed by the demolition of a strip shopping center to make room for the new building in early February 2021.
A gas station was also demolished before the beginning of construction and is due to be built following the demolition of the older building.
For the last year customers have continued to shop at the current location while construction of the new building was taking place.
“You have to have people on board to navigate this, and a lot of patience from the partners and a lot of patience with customers,” Bedingfield said. “(The) customers have been amazing throughout all of this, but I think the finished product is something that everyone feels was worth the wait.”
The new building will be able to accommodate about 75% more items than the original store allowing them to stock roasted meats, which hadn’t been available before, and more locally sourced fruits and vegetables.
With the added space the store has been able to expand the range of Meal Simple options carried in the store while also extending the responsibilities of the sushi department to include making fried rice bowls.
Many of the improvements have been geared toward the people of New Braunfels such as the large international food section, which specifically highlights food celebrating the city’s German heritage.
With the customers in mind, the grocery store chain also put in an aisle dedicated to healthy living options, which will stock selections of whole food, supplements and energy drinks.
“That’s something our customers have been telling us that they wanted in their store for a long time,” store leader Katy Segler said.
The last construction phases consist of demolishing the existing building, expanding the parking lot and rebuilding the gas station. H-E-B has yet to release a time frame for those last touches, but will announce them when more progress has been made.
Shoppers can officially start enjoying the new H-E-B located on 651 S. Walnut Street on Friday, April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.